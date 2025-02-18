Vikings included in run on running backs in reputable NFL mock draft
Are the Minnesota Vikings so in need of a capable running back that they'd burn their first-round pick on one who isn't Boise State phenom Ashton Jeanty? According to the latest mock draft from Daniel Jeremiah, the answer is yes.
Jeremiah has three running backs going in the first round of his new mock: Jeanty to the Steelers at No. 21, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton to the Chargers at No. 22, and Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson to the Vikings at No. 24.
"The Vikings have had an up-close look at what a dynamic runner can do for an offense that also features a loaded passing attack (SEE: Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit)," writes Jeremiah. "Minnesota finds its own RB weapon in Henderson, with Aaron Jones headed for free agency."
Henderson rushe dfor 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 27 catches for 312 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2021. He didn't reproduce thosenumbers in 2022 or 2023, but he got close in 2024 with 1,016 rush yards and 10 touchdowns along with 27 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown for the national champion Buckeyes.
Henderson shared the backfield with Quinshon Judkins, who had 194 carries compared to 144 for Henderson. For context, Jeanty toted the ball 374 times and averaged 6.0 yards per carry in 2024. Imagine how big Henderson's numbers would've been if he wasn't sharing the backfield.
Here's how Lance Zeirlein describes Henderson in his NFL draft profile.
Henderson is capable of starring on third downs or biting off a bigger chunk as a three-down option. He has average size but above-average juice with good acceleration. He’s an average decision-maker inside and is not overly creative once confronted by the defense, but he has the pacing and subtle shiftiness to excel as an outside runner. He might be the best pass-protecting running back in this draft and is more than capable as a pass-catcher. Henderson isn’t Jahmyr Gibbs, but he can operate in a similar role for teams looking to add a more dynamic player to their running back room.
Coincidentally, Zeirlein's NFL comparison for Henderson is Aaron Jones.
The only running back with a higher grade from NFL.com entering the draft is Jeanty. Henderson rates above everyone else, including Hampton, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, and fellow Buckeye Quinshon Judkins.
