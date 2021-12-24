Vikings Injury Report vs. Rams: Adam Thielen, C.J. Ham, Kirk Cousins, Mason Cole

A pair of important Vikings offensive players are questionable heading into Sunday's crucial home game against the Rams. Let's go through those, as well as a few other injury updates.

Questionable: Adam Thielen and C.J. Ham

Thielen is doing everything he can to return from a high-ankle sprain this week after missing the last three games, but it may come down a game-time decision on Sunday morning. He's been limited in practice all week. If Thielen can play, it would be a big boost for the Vikings' offense. He's so important for Kirk Cousins, particularly on third downs and in the red zone. And with Justin Jefferson likely to see a lot of Jalen Ramsey, there would likely be opportunities for Thielen to get open. If he can't play, K.J. Osborn would once again serve as the No. 2 option in the passing game.

Ham popped up on the injury report this week with a hamstring injury. Somewhat concerning is the fact that he was limited on Wednesday and then downgraded to a DNP on Thursday. Losing Ham in the same week the Vikings' offense lost Dalvin Cook would be a major blow to the running game and the entire offense. Second-year practice squad player Jake Bargas is the backup fullback.

Mason Cole to IR

Cole, who has started seven straight games for the Vikings — the first four at center, then the last three at right guard — has a hyperextended elbow and will miss the rest of the regular season. He was placed on injured reserve, meaning the earliest he could possibly return is the first round of the playoffs, though it's unclear how likely that would be if they get there.

Kirk Cousins to play through cracked rib

The Vikings' starting quarterback appeared on an injury report this week for the first time since Week 1 of 2013 when he was a second-year backup in Washington. That's a testament to his incredible durability. Cousins is reportedly dealing with a cracked rib, but he's off the final injury report and will play through the ailment against the Rams. He still has never missed a game to injury since becoming a full-time starting QB in 2015.

Also of note is that Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.