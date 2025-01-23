Vikings' Kevin O'Connell named Coach of the Year by PFWA
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell was named the NFL Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers' Association on Thursday. O'Connell was also named as a finalist for the Associated Press Coach of the Year Award on Thursday.
The PFWA and AP awards are separate and aren't necessarily given to the same recipient; for example, Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was named the PFWA Coach of the Year in 2023, while the Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski won the AP award. All PFWA members vote on the PFWA awards, while just 40 football writers vote on the AP awards.
O'Connell led the Vikings to a 14-3 regular-season record in 2024 to become the first Vikings coach to win at least 13 games in a regular season twice. He was heavily credited for the resurgence of quarterback Sam Darnold, who had by far the best season of his career, setting career highs in passing yards (4,319), touchdowns (35) and completion percentage (66.2%). Minnesota's over-under on win total entering the season was at 6.5 games, a mark the team far overachieved.
O'Connell received a multiyear contract extension after the season.
O'Connell is also a finalist for AP Coach of the Year; the AP awards will be announced on Feb. 6 at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans. In addition to O'Connell, other Vikings eligible for AP awards are Darnold, who is a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who's a finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year.