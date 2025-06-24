Inside The Vikings

Vikings legend Cris Carter surprises local teacher with visit, signed jersey

Carter played for the Vikings from 1990 to 2001

Aug 5, 2023; Canton, OH, USA; Cris Carter arrives on the red carpet for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Vikings surprised a local fan and teacher with the visit of a lifetime.

Alyssa Van Klei, a teacher at 916 Mahtomedi Academy who uses sports as a tool in classroom, was surprised by the team and Vikings legend Cris Carter. In a video of the meeting posted to Vikings social media on Monday, Van Klei talked about still having a "very large collection" of Cris Carter trading cards. Van Klei was explaining why Carter is her favorite player when the Vikings legend walked into the recording and joked about how the Vikings need another wide receiver.

Carter gifted Van Klei a signed Vikings No. 80 'Carter' jersey, saying, "This is a gift to you, for all your incredible support throughout the years and how you utilize the Vikings and teaching kids to do the right thing. From the Minnesota Vikings and your favorite player."

916 Mahtomedi Academy is an Area Learning Center that is "designed to help students ages 18-21  achieve their educational and career goals in a nontraditional learning environment."

Carter was part of some of the most legendary receiving tandems in team and league history, playing for the Vikings from 1990 to 2001. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2013. Carter is the Vikings' franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He is sixth all-time in NFL history in career receptions, 13th in receiving yards, and fourth in receiving touchdowns.

