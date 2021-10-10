Vikings-Lions Inactives: Dalvin Cook Out for Minnesota, Alexander Mattison to Start

Cook will sit against Detroit and let his ankle heal for another week.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is officially out this week against the Lions. They're taking the cautious approach and giving Cook another week to let his ankle heal, with a big game coming up next week at Carolina before Minnesota's bye week.

Alexander Mattison will get his second start of the season. He had 171 yards from scrimmage against the Seahawks in Week 3, in what is the Vikings' only win through four games. That broke his career-high in total yards of 145, set last Week 17 against the Lions.

With Cook out, Mattison immediately becomes a top running back option in fantasy football. Ameer Abdullah and C.J. Ham should see a few touches each, but Mattison will get the lion's share of the snaps and touches today.

Here's the full inactives list for the Vikings:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

RB Dalvin Cook

G Wyatt Davis

DT Michael Pierce

DE Patrick Jones II

We already knew Pierce was out. Here's how they'll adjust to life without their star nose tackle. We knew about Smith-Marsette too.

The three rookies — all selected in the third round this year — being inactive isn't a surprise. Mond and Jones have been inactive in all five games, and Davis is just a backup guard at this point in his career. All three might have bright futures, but they've got a lot of developing to do.

As a reminder, the Vikings elevated guard Dakota Dozier and cornerbacks Tye Smith and Parry Nickerson from the practice squad to the active roster for this game.

What's notable about the Lions' inactive list is who isn't on it. TE T.J. Hockenson, RBs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, LT Penei Sewell, and DE Trey Flowers will all play after being listed as questionable.

