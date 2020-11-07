Vikings-Lions Predictions: Can Minnesota Win a Home Game For Once?

It's time to find out if the Vikings are actually going to make things interesting this season. If they can snap a five-game losing streak at U.S. Bank Stadium that dates back to last season and beat the Lions a sixth straight time, there might actually be reason to believe that they could get back into the playoff picture before 2020 is over. That would move them to 3-5 ahead of a big Monday Night Football showdown with the Bears at Soldier Field next week.

But there's also the possibility that the Vikings come out flat at home again and show that last Sunday's big win in Green Bay was merely a fluke. It'll all come down to the play of Kirk Cousins, the offensive line, and Mike Zimmer's injury-riddled defense. I'm fascinated to see which Vikings team shows up this week.

Let's start with my prediction and then see what the national experts think.

Will's pick: Vikings 27, Lions 20

I honestly have no idea how this game is going to unfold. After how the Vikings played last week, I want to say they should win this one without too much difficulty. But they've lost five straight games at U.S. Bank Stadium and have put up a couple absolute clunkers this year, so it's hard for me to know what to expect. Kenny Golladay being out and the emergence of Ezra Cleveland are two things that give me confidence in the Vikings. Plus, I think we're due for a strong game out of Cousins and another big day from Justin Jefferson.

Last game's pick: Packers 34, Vikings 25. Season record: 3-4

SI MMQB: Five of the MMQB's six pickers are taking the Vikings in this one. Only Albert Breer believes in the Lions on the road. Full picks here.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 27, Lions 24

The Vikings and Lions are similar this season, two teams stuck in the NFL's middle that could easily have better records. I give the Vikings the edge on Sunday largely because of who's available. Dalvin Cook is a tackle-breaking testament to a few running backs mattering, with coordinator Gary Kubiak's zone-blocking concepts taking off when he's in the lineup. Kenny Golladay, meanwhile, is Detroit's offensive Jenga piece. The Lions' erratic attack isn't explosive enough without Golladay on the field.

Mike Florio, PFT: Vikings 31, Lions 21

The winner keeps slim playoff hopes alive. The loser starts looking toward 2021.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Vikings 30, Lions 20

It may be too late for the Vikings to get into playoff contention, but they were impressive against the Packers and they're going to be a better team over the second half of the season.

Courtney Cronin, ESPN Vikings Reporter: Vikings 28, Lions 20

What to watch for: Who's going to suit up at quarterback for the Lions after Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday? While coach Matt Patricia would not speculate about the QB's status, it's possible Stafford plays in Week 9 if he continues to test negative every day this week. If not, it'll be Chase Daniel or David Blough under center. Since Stafford was drafted by Detroit in 2009, the Lions are 5-22 (.185) when he doesn't start, including 0-8 last season.

Michael Rothstein, ESPN Lions Reporter: Vikings 31, Lions 23

Bold prediction: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins continues his dominance over Matt Patricia's Lions with a 275-yard, three-touchdown day in which he completes 75% of his passes. Last year, Cousins threw for 580 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions against Detroit, and he has yet to have a game under 70% completions against the Lions since Patricia took over in 2018.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Vikings 28, Lions 23

The Vikings won at Green Bay last week by doing it the old-fashioned way: pounding the football. They will try and do that here with Dalvin Cook and should be able to run it. The concern is the Minnesota defense. But I think they showed some improvement last week that will carry over here. Vikings win another.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vikings 34, Lions 21

Unless Dalvin Cook's wheels fall off, the Vikings should be able to plow through a run defense that's even weaker than Green Bay's. As for Detroit's ability to score points against the beat-up Vikings, it's never ideal when your quarterback misses an entire week of practice while being quarantined during a global pandemic.

Sam Farmer, LA Times: Vikings 28, Lions 23

The Colts exposed the Lions on defense, but Detroit can still move the ball. The Vikings are at home and they have a modicum of confidence now, even though it’s a lost season. Big day for Dalvin Cook.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 31, Lions 27

The Lions got destroyed by the Colts' running backs while rushing and receiving. Dalvin Cook just ripped through the Packers in both capacities, so nothing has to give here. The Lions will be shorter on firepower without Matthew Staford (COVID-19) and Kenny Golladay (hip), while Cook's presence will open things up for good downfield passing for Kirk Cousins to both Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Mike Zimmer keeps cooling his hot seat while Matt Patrick goes back on the burner.

