MMQB Staff Week 9 NFL Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 9? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Author:
Publish date:

It's Week 9! This week is set to kick off with the heavily depleted 49ers hosting the Packers on Thursday. San Francisco—already dealing with a rash of injuries that's claimed Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel, among others—will be without 2020 first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams after they were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday. As of Wednesday night, the game is still on. But that could change if another string of positive tests arise. 

The slate of Sunday afternoon games is highlighted by an AFC showdown between the Colts and Ravens and a clash between a pair of six-win teams in the Bills and Seahawks. Then we get a battle for the NFC South lead on Sunday night, which our staff picked unanimously. Then, the Jets will try to claim their first win against the Patriots on Monday night. Perhaps you're more confident in their chances than our staff is.

Here's who's picking games straight up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

