Vikings Notes: Updates on Everson Griffen, Dede Westbrook, Christian Darrisaw, Kene Nwangwu

Some injury updates and the latest on whether or not the Vikings will sign Everson Griffen.

The Vikings have completed their final practice of the week. Let's run through some updates ahead of the second preseason game on Saturday night. Most of them have to do with injuries, but we'll start with the latest on a potential addition to the defense.

2021 Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster and Practice Squad Projection, Version 2.0

Vikings still discussing Everson Griffen

Longtime Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen worked out for the team on Wednesday, and it reportedly went well. He "looked explosive," per KSTP's Darren Wolfson. No signing has been announced at this point, but that doesn't mean it won't happen. It sounds like the Vikings are still deliberating over whether or not to add Griffen to their roster, and that process could continue into next week.

A couple other Griffen nuggets from Wolfson: he doesn't think the financial aspect is a hold-up at all, and he expects a decision to be made one way or another next week. Some have speculated that the Vikings could wait until after Week 1 to sign Griffen, at which point they wouldn't have to guarantee his full salary for the year. But Wolfson, at least for now, doesn't think that'll be the case.

My takeaway from all this is that we might see a lot of Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum on Saturday night against the Colts. Those are the two players competing for the defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter. If they both struggle, that could motivate the Vikings to give Griffen a contract. If one or both play well, maybe they'll feel like they're fairly set at DE for the time being.

Dede Westbrook practices in full for first time

At long last, Dede Westbrook was a full participant at practice on Thursday for the first time since the Vikings signed him in late July. He's now nearly 10 months out from tearing his ACL with the Jaguars last October.

From Eric Smith of the Vikings' website:

Westbrook lined up as a receiver in a half-team passing drill, and later saw the field in 11-on-11 drills. He also fielded punts at the end of practice, as he has done in recent weeks.

That's great news for the Vikings, who could really use a healthy Westbrook to start the regular season. Assuming he has no setbacks, my guess is he'll be the team's punt returner and No. 4 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn when Week 1 rolls around. It seems unlikely that Westbrook will play on Saturday against the Colts, but maybe the Vikings will give him some snaps in the preseason finale in Kansas City if he's ready.

Christian Darrisaw still recovering

One week ago, Christian Darrisaw had a "minor" second surgery to fix a nagging issue with his core/groin injury that was sidelining him for longer than the Vikings expected. The original surgery took place back in January. Here are some new details on the procedure, which came with a 2-3 week recovery time, via the Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer.

Even if Darrisaw does return in a week or two, there's basically zero chance he plays in the season opener. He'll need plenty of practices to shake the rust off and get back to full speed from a physical perspective. I wouldn't be surprised at all if Darrisaw doesn't make his NFL debut until late September or early October. Until then, it'll be Rashod Hill at left tackle, barring something unexpected. If Hill gets hurt or really struggles, Blake Brandel could step in.

Kene Nwangwu has hyperextended left knee

Kene Nwangwu's first preseason game ended before it could really even start. He fielded the opening kickoff of the afternoon, but suffered an injury that knocked him out for the rest of the day. It's a hyperextended left knee for the rookie running back, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Nwangwu's preseason might be done, but it sounds like there's hope that he'll be ready to go for the regular season opener. He was set to be one of the team's top options at kick returner and their No. 3 running back. This injury might increase the odds that Ameer Abdullah makes the initial 53-man roster. Abdullah, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and K.J. Osborn will likely handle the kickoff returns in the next two preseason games.

Other injured Vikings include Anthony Barr, Justin Jefferson, Tyler Conklin, Patrick Jones II, James Lynch, Nick Vigil, Dru Samia, and Nate Stanley. The Barr situation is concerning because it's been lingering for a couple weeks now and we haven't heard any updates on the nature of the injury. The rest aren't believed to be serious.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.