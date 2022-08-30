Skip to main content

Vikings Release Sean Mannion, Leaving Nick Mullens as Lone Backup QB

Mannion could continue to stick around in Minnesota on the practice squad.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Vikings have released veteran quarterback Sean Mannion, according to Chris Tomasson and others. They also waived Kellen Mond earlier on Tuesday, leaving Nick Mullens as the only backup QB on the roster.

This was expected after Mannion and Mond's consistent struggles throughout training camp and the preseason prompted the trade of a conditional 2024 seventh-rounder for Mullens.

Mannion, per multiple reports, could stick around on the Vikings' practice squad if he isn't signed by another team. Because he's a vested veteran, he's not subject to the waiver process.

It probably makes sense for the Vikings to keep Mannion on their practice squad, at least for the beginning of the year. He could be elevated to the active roster for the first few games while Mullens continues learning the offense and growing comfortable in this system as rapidly as he can.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mannion, a former Rams third-round pick back in 2015, signed with the Vikings in 2019. Outside of a month with the Seahawks in August 2021, he's been in Minnesota ever since. Mannion has been repeatedly lauded for the value he brings to the meeting rooms in helping Kirk Cousins study film and prepare for games.

However, it's clear at this point in his career that Mannion isn't someone you want to rely on to play QB in regular season games. He's 0-3 in his career as a starter with one touchdown, three interceptions, and a 66.2 passer rating. Even in this preseason, he averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt with no touchdowns and multiple nearly-intercepted passes.

If Mannion does sign to the Vikings' practice squad, that may mean Mond's time in Minnesota will come to an end. We'll see how it plays out.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (1)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_16700107
News

Wyatt Davis, Chazz Surratt Cuts Finish Demolition of Vikings' 2021 Draft Class

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18943436_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Waive QB Kellen Mond, a 2021 Third-Round Pick

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18903543
News

Vikings Rookie LB Brian Asamoah Named 2022 Mr. Mankato Winner

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_16231767 (2)
News

2022 Minnesota Vikings Cuts Tracker: The Path to a 53-Man Roster

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18902755
News

Reports: Vikings Listening to Trade Calls on RB Alexander Mattison

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18903535 (1)
News

Vikings Release DL T.Y. McGill, Who Shined in First Two Preseason Games

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_14957383
News

Three Vikings Make NFL's Player-Voted Top 100 List

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18871156_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings WR Bisi Johnson Suffers Torn ACL, Will Miss Second Straight Season

By Will Ragatz