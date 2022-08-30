Vikings Release Sean Mannion, Leaving Nick Mullens as Lone Backup QB

The Vikings have released veteran quarterback Sean Mannion, according to Chris Tomasson and others. They also waived Kellen Mond earlier on Tuesday, leaving Nick Mullens as the only backup QB on the roster.

This was expected after Mannion and Mond's consistent struggles throughout training camp and the preseason prompted the trade of a conditional 2024 seventh-rounder for Mullens.

Mannion, per multiple reports, could stick around on the Vikings' practice squad if he isn't signed by another team. Because he's a vested veteran, he's not subject to the waiver process.

It probably makes sense for the Vikings to keep Mannion on their practice squad, at least for the beginning of the year. He could be elevated to the active roster for the first few games while Mullens continues learning the offense and growing comfortable in this system as rapidly as he can.

Mannion, a former Rams third-round pick back in 2015, signed with the Vikings in 2019. Outside of a month with the Seahawks in August 2021, he's been in Minnesota ever since. Mannion has been repeatedly lauded for the value he brings to the meeting rooms in helping Kirk Cousins study film and prepare for games.

However, it's clear at this point in his career that Mannion isn't someone you want to rely on to play QB in regular season games. He's 0-3 in his career as a starter with one touchdown, three interceptions, and a 66.2 passer rating. Even in this preseason, he averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt with no touchdowns and multiple nearly-intercepted passes.

If Mannion does sign to the Vikings' practice squad, that may mean Mond's time in Minnesota will come to an end. We'll see how it plays out.

