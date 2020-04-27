Vikings Reveal Jersey Numbers For Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney, 2020 Draft Class

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and the Vikings are riding high. Not only did they break the modern-era record with 15 selections, but they got great value throughout all three days and received stellar marks from national analysts for their haul.

Now, Vikings fans are looking to the future and seeing many of the 2020 draftees on the field this fall. On Monday, the team announced the jersey numbers that each member of the class will be wearing in this upcoming season.

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: 18

The Vikings' top draft pick will wear No. 18, a number that has a lot of significance at LSU. Each year, the Tigers select one player who exemplifies leadership and selflessness to wear the number, a tradition that was born in 2003 when quarterback Matt Mauck led LSU to the national title.

"Having 18 at LSU was definitely a big deal and a leadership deal, so definitely coming in, trying to be one of those leaders for the team and providing whatever to the team to make us win," Jefferson said to Vikings.com. Jefferson is expected to come in and immediately become the Vikings' No. 2 receiver behind Adam Thielen.

No player has worn 18 for the Vikings since Michael Floyd in 2017. The best modern Viking to wear the number is wide receiver Sidney Rice, who had a 1,300-yard season in 2009.

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU: 20

Gladney will wear the number formerly occupied by cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who joined the Bengals in free agency this offseason after four years in Minnesota. Gladney is a tough, physical corner who should see the field right away, either on the outside or in the nickel.

The best No. 20 in Vikings history is defensive back Bobby Bryant, whose 51 interceptions between 1968 and 1980 rank second in franchise history.

Read: Draft Grades for the Vikings' Selections of Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney

Ezra Cleveland, LT, Boise State: 72

Cleveland, the Vikings' second-round pick, will wear 72 in Minnesota. The extremely athletic tackle prospect could win the Vikings' LT job right away, though it's also possible that Riley Reiff holds onto that job and Cleveland bides his time for a bit or even plays some guard. No one wore 72 for the Vikings last year.

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State: 27

Dantzler takes the number last worn by safety Jayron Kearse, another 2016 draftee who departed in free agency this offseason. Like Gladney, Dantzler has a chance to see the field right away. Assuming Gladney or Mike Hughes serves as the team's primary nickel corner, the 6'2" Dantzler will compete with the other one and Holton Hill for the two outside corner jobs.

Read: Draft Grades For the Vikings' Selections of Ezra Cleveland and Cameron Dantzler

D.J. Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina: 57

Wonnum is the athletic pass-rusher the Vikings landed to kick off day three. It's interesting that he chose 57, which is typically worn by linebackers, not defensive ends. However, it's worth noting that the only available number in the 90s is 97 (and a reunion with Everson Griffen can't completely be ruled out).

The best 57 in Vikings history is probably linebacker Mike Merriweather, who was highly productive from 1989 to 1992.

James Lynch, DL, Baylor: 66

Lynch suffers from the same fate as Wonnum: a lack of available numbers in the 90s. The 2019 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year has ended up with 66, which feels like an offensive line number. I'd expect him to change numbers as soon as the 2021 season if a more positionally appropriate one becomes available. For example, I remember Ifeadi Odenigbo starting with 60 as a seventh-round pick in 2017 before switching to 95 last season.

Troy Dye, LB, Oregon: 45

Dye, the Vikings' third and final fourth-round pick, could be a steal with his all-around skillset. He has dealt with injuries to his knee and thumb, but is reportedly healthy and ready to go. Only two players in Vikings history have worn 45 for multiple seasons: Ed Sharockman (1961-72) and Tom Hannon (1977-1984).

Harrison Hand, CB, Temple: 29

Hand – the third corner taken by the Vikings in this draft – is taking the number worn by former All-Pro corner Xavier Rhodes and, looking a bit further back, running back Chester Taylor. He's a player with the versatility to potentially move to safety.

Read: The Best and Worst Picks the Vikings Made on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft

K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami: 17

Osborn is taking Jarius Wright's old number. The receiver from Miami was drafted primarily to serve as the team's punt and kick returner, where his combination of size, speed, and open-field vision should serve him well. He's got a long path to seeing snaps at receiver, but will be a special teams asset right away.

Blake Brandel, OT, Oregon State: 64

Brandel has big shoes to fill with the number 64, which was worn by Hall of Famer Randall McDaniel during his 12 years as a Viking. Brandel is an experienced, solid tackle who will compete for a backup role.

Josh Metellus, S, Michigan: 44

Metellus has a real shot to see snaps as a backup safety. He'll compete with fellow rookies Brian Cole II and Myles Dorn at the position. In Vikings history, 44 is best known as the number of five-time Pro Bowl running back Chuck Foreman (1973-79).

Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State: 60

As mentioned with Wonnum and Lynch, the Vikings' new defensive linemen didn't have great options to pick from. He may try to switch in future seasons if he sticks around. And there's a good chance of that, as Willekes was seen by many as a potential fourth-round pick who fell to the Vikings in the seventh. The best No. 60 in franchise history is linebacker Roy Winston (1962-76).

Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa: 7

Stanley is the first late-round quarterback the Vikings have taken since John David Booty in 2008. If he can improve his accuracy and consistency, he has some potential upside because of his frame and arm talent. QBs Randall Cunningham, Tarvaris Jackson, Christian Ponder, and Case Keenum all wore No. 7 during their time in Minnesota.

Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State: 39

Cole is another guy who will compete as a backup safety and special teams player. The best 39 in Vikings history is Carl Lee, a defensive back who played in Minnesota from 1983 to 1993.

Kyle Hinton, G, Washburn: 68

Hinton is a highly athletic guard prospect who has the potential to stick around on the roster.

Jersey numbers have not yet been announced for the Vikings' 12 undrafted free agents, including wide receiver Quartney Davis and DBs Nevelle Clarke and Myles Dorn.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.