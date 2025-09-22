Vikings rookie Donovan Jackson has wrist surgery, likely out through bye
Vikings rookie left guard Donovan Jackson, the team's first-round pick this April, underwent wrist surgery on Monday morning in Los Angeles, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced.
Jackson suffered the injury against the Falcons in Week 2, but the determination was made that he could play against the Bengals on Sunday "and not do any further harm." Jackson wound up playing quite well in his 56 snaps against Cincinnati, as highlighted by analyst Brian Baldinger in a 'Baldy Breakdown.'
"Just want to, first and foremost, highlight a young player who played a fantastic football game," O'Connell said. "But to do it in those circumstances and be willing to, without any hesitation, be out there with his team ... I thought Donovan was fantastic on the field and what that means, within the standing of the locker room and his teammates."
Still, the plan all along was for Jackson to get the surgery to fix his injury. He's now likely going to miss the Vikings' two games overseas against the Steelers and Browns, with a chance to return after the bye week when the Vikings take on the Eagles in a little less than a month. It's an encouraging sign that Jackson will not go on short-term injured reserve, which would knock him out for at least four games.
"It is an injury where you do want to get it fixed in a timely manner," O'Connell said.
"We're hoping to be able to use the bye as part of that timeline to have Donovan back as soon as possible," he added. "He's off to a great start in his career, everything we hoped he would be."
Blake Brandel, who was the Vikings' starting left guard last season, will step back into that role for as long as Jackson is out. Brandel played 22 snaps at left tackle and four at left guard on Sunday. As far as backup guards go, he's a pretty good one. It should also help Brandel that he'll be playing in between LT Christian Darrisaw and center Ryan Kelly, who is expected to return this week after missing one game due to a concussion.
Jackson, the 24th overall pick out of Ohio State, had an unrelated injury scare during Sunday's game when he suffered a bloody nose. He was able to return to the field.
"It's crazy to say this, but I was actually very relieved when I got out there and quickly saw what it was," O'Connell said of the bloody nose.
"For him to do what he did was huge for us," KOC said. "Win-because-of type of performance. ... All along, Donovan just had that feel where, 'Hey, I'm playing, I can play, I'm gonna play.' I'm sure he would possibly try to fight through (this) and worry about everything later, but sometimes you have to do what's in the best interest, especially of a really talented young player who we have really high aspirations on for not only the present but the future."