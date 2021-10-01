Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook Expected to Play Against Browns Despite Questionable Tag

It sounds like Cook's ankle is feeling good and he should be out there for a big game in Week 4.

Despite being listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game against the Browns, it sounds like Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook expects to play. He missed last Sunday's game with an ankle injury but was able to practice in a limited capacity this week.

"He told me he got a lot of work in practice this week [and] he felt really good," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said. "He'll get a lot of rest and rehab over the next 48 hours, but barring a setback, Dalvin Cook expects to play on Sunday against the Browns."

"I asked him 'how close are you to 100 percent?', he said 'I'm in about the 90th percentile right now.' That's been the biggest issue for the Vikings: it's a long season, they didn't want to push him out there a week ago and have a minor ankle injury turn into something bigger. Certainly, Cook was upbeat when I spoke to him. His expectation is he's going to be back."

That report from Pelissero is great news for the Vikings. Even though Alexander Mattison was excellent last week against the Seahawks, racking up 171 yards from scrimmage in a victory, Cook is one of their best players. He brings a special level of vision and explosiveness to the offense when he's out there.

With Cook not quite at 100 percent, I think the Vikings should take a page out of the Browns' book and use both of their running backs this week. So far this season, Cleveland has given Nick Chubb 17 touches a game and Kareem Hunt 13 per game. The split doesn't have to be that close for the Vikings, but maybe give Cook 20 touches and mix in Mattison for ten or so.

That could be a good way to preserve Cook's health while mixing in the powerful Mattison as a different look for the Browns' defense. During the first two weeks of the season, Cook had 50 touches to Mattison's six.

Here's the rest of the injury report ahead of this big game.

The Vikings and Browns kick off at noon central on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, so the official inactive lists will come out at 10:30 a.m.

