Vikings sign CB Nahshon Wright to futures deal, lose WR Trishton Jackson
The Vikings have signed cornerback Nahshon Wright to a reserve/futures contract, the team announced on Friday.
The 26-year-old Wright was acquired for Andrew Booth Jr. in a swap of former top-100 draft picks with the Cowboys last August. He got some extended run in the team's final two preseason games, then spent the rest of the year on the Vikings' practice squad. He appeared in one regular season game, playing only on special teams against the Cardinals in Week 13.
Wright was a third-round pick out of Oregon State by Dallas in 2021. He's a 6'4" corner with rare size and length for the position. After playing just 272 defensive snaps for the Cowboys over three seasons, he was dealt to Minnesota as a reclamation project. Booth, the 42nd overall pick in 2022, was a similar type of reclamation project going to Dallas in return (he appeared in five regular season games for the Cowboys this season and earned an awful 35.6 PFF grade).
The Vikings have assembled some moderately intriguing depth options at cornerback as they head into an offseason where Pro Bowler Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin, and Fabian Moreau are all free agents. In addition to Wright, they've signed CBs Ambry Thomas, Reddy Steward, and Kahlef Hailassie to futures deals. That group, along with 2024 undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern, will compete for roster spots at the position behind Mekhi Blackmon and any established cornerbacks the Vikings sign this offseason — which could certainly include Murphy.
Jackson departs
Wide receiver Trishton Jackson, who has spent most of the last four years on the Vikings' practice squad, has signed a futures deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
Jackson initially signed with Minnesota's practice squad in September 2021. He's shown flashes in training camp and preseason action, notably catching three touchdown passes in this past preseason, but has struggled to carve out a role with the Vikings in the regular season. Jackson played 80 offensive snaps in 2023 and just ten this season.
After signing futures deals with the Vikings in each of the last three Januarys, Jackson — who turns 27 in March — will now look to take advantage of a new opportunity with the Cardinals.
