Vikings Sign Hardy Nickerson Jr. to Active Roster, Make Practice Squad Moves

The Vikings announced several roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. They've signed linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr. to the active roster and have signed safety Nate Meadors to the practice squad. Also, for the third straight week, practice squad kicker Chase McLaughlin has been protected, meaning no team can scoop him up for their active roster.

Nickerson was previously on the practice squad. He gives the Vikings a fifth linebacker on the active roster, which was needed after Anthony Barr went on injured reserve with a season-ending pectoral injury.

However, it might be another short-lived stay on the active roster for Nickerson, who has bounced between there and the practice squad since signing with the Vikings during training camp. Former Broncos linebacker Todd Davis is currently undergoing COVID-19 testing protocols in Minnesota and is expected to sign with the Vikings upon officially visiting.

Davis is an accomplished six-year veteran who has been a starter for the past four years. He might immediately become the second-best linebacker on the roster, ahead of Eric Wilson and Troy Dye, though it will take some time for him to get up to speed with the playbook.

Nickerson, who spent the past three seasons with the Bengals, and Ryan Connelly, who the Vikings claimed off waivers from the Giants a couple weeks ago, would be candidates to return to the practice squad once the Davis signing is finalized.

Meadors is another guy who has bounced between the active roster and practice squad this year. He's now back on the PS after spending Week 1 on the active roster. Rookie Josh Metellus is currently the only safety on the 53-man roster, with Meadors and George Iloka on the PS.

As for McLaughlin, I believe the Vikings have now used three of a possible four protections on him for the season. They have yet to protect anyone else.

There are currently two available spots on the practice squad, as the Vikings only have 14 of a possible 16 players. That includes recently-signed defensive tackles Albert Huggins and Abdullah Anderson. Once Davis is signed and someone is waived and brought back to the PS, there will be one open spot remaining. Keep in mind that Danielle Hunter is eligible to return from IR in Week 4.

Got all that?

