Vikings sign star LT Christian Darrisaw to four-year extension worth up to $113M
The Vikings have signed star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a four-year extension worth up to $113 million in new money, according to multiple reports. The deal includes $77 million guaranteed and keeps him under contract through the 2029 season.
Darrisaw still has two years left on his rookie contract, including the fifth-year option in 2025, but the Vikings getting a deal done now ensures that there won't be any potential drama next offseason. It's not particularly common for extensions to get done after three seasons, so this tells you how much the Vikings wanted to keep Darrisaw around — and how much Darrisaw wanted to remain in Minnesota.
The No. 23 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Virginia Tech, Darrisaw has developed into one of the NFL's best offensive tackles over the last three years. He was solid as a rookie, then made the jump to elite level play in 2022 and maintained that standard last season. He's made 40 career starts, including one playoff game, and has consistently been one of PFF's highest-graded tackles.
Darrisaw has all of the tools you want in a left tackle: athleticism, strength, quickness, dominant hands. He's outstanding in both pass protection and as a run blocker, using his rare combination of power and mobility to thrive on all three downs.
This has been a huge offseason for the Vikings' offense. They made J.J. McCarthy the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history, and have since locked up the two most important core pieces of their offense to long-term deals. They signed Justin Jefferson to a big extension earlier this summer and have now agreed to a deal that will keep Darrisaw in Minnesota for a long time. With Jefferson and Darrisaw under contract for many years — not to mention other key pieces like Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Brian O'Neill — everything is in place for McCarthy to have success.