Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up

It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles.

Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win of the season. They scored a season-high 34 points behind a balanced, efficient offensive attack. Defensively, they created three more takeaways, stopped the run effectively, and sacked Kyler Murray four times.

The Vikings are still searching for their first multi-score win since Week 1, as they were unable to pull away after going up 14-3. They had some lapses on both sides of the ball and allowed the game to come down to the final seconds. But that's life in the NFL, and this was a strong win over a team that made the playoffs last season and has plenty of big-name talent.

Kevin O'Connell's team lost a couple starters to injuries in the fourth quarter of this game, which meant other players had to step up. Let's take a look at this week's snap counts to see what we can learn from them.

Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Arizona (out of 71)

QB Kirk Cousins: 71

RT Brian O'Neill: 71

RG Ed Ingram: 71

LG Ezra Cleveland: 71

C Garrett Bradbury: 71

LT Christian Darrisaw: 71

WR Justin Jefferson: 70

WR Adam Thielen: 62

WR K.J. Osborn: 57

RB Dalvin Cook: 54

TE Johnny Mundt: 43

TE Irv Smith Jr: 34

RB Alexander Mattison: 17

FB C.J. Ham: 13

WR Jalen Reagor: 4

TE Jacob Hollister: 1

The Vikings leaned heavily on 11 personnel in this game, with Osborn seeing an 80 percent snap share.

Cook, perhaps benefiting from the bye, played a season-high 54 snaps and had his biggest game of the season, handling 25 touches. Mattison didn't play a ton, but he had a nice game of his own with five carries for 40 yards and his second touchdown of the season.

Smith suffered a high ankle sprain midway through the fourth quarter, which left Mundt as the Vikings' main tight end for the rest of the game. Mundt was already pretty involved, catching his first career touchdown pass in the second quarter, and he wound up seeing a season-high 43 snaps. He'll be the No. 1 option for as long as Smith is out, barring a surprise trade before Tuesday afternoon.

Hollister, who saw his first offensive snap as a Viking, is in line to be the No. 2 TE if Smith misses time.

The Vikings' usage of Ham and Reagor remains consistent. Neither has a major role, but Reagor is limited to returning punts and playing a handful of snaps on offense. He was on the field and sent in motion on the Mundt touchdown.

Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Miami (out of 78)

S Camryn Bynum: 78

CB Patrick Peterson: 78

S Harrison Smith: 78

LB Eric Kendricks: 78

CB Cameron Dantzler: 78

SCB Chandon Sullivan: 78

LB Jordan Hicks: 70

OLB Danielle Hunter: 67

OLB Za'Darius Smith: 54

DT Harrison Phillips: 48

OLB D.J. Wonnum: 43

DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 28

DT James Lynch: 27

DT Ross Blacklock: 19

DT Khyiris Tonga: 16

OLB Patrick Jones II: 15

LB Brian Asamoah: 3

The Cardinals had at least three receivers on the field on the vast majority of their plays, which led to Sullivan being an every-down player and facing some tough assignments against DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore. Hicks is usually an every-down player, but he sat out for a few snaps in this game.

Hunter's 67 snaps were a season-high for him. He didn't have any sacks, but he tied Za'Darius Smith (three sacks) for the team lead with four pressures.

Wonnum returned from missing the Vikings' last game with an illness to play 43 snaps, also a season high. His presence meant Jones dropped back into the teens in snaps.

Tomlinson, who has been excellent for the Vikings this year, left in the fourth quarter with a calf injury and is week to week. With Jonathan Bullard out because of an illness, the Vikings finished the game with Phillips, Lynch, Blacklock, and Tonga in the rotation at defensive tackle.

Tonga made his Vikings debut thanks to Bullard's absence, playing 16 snaps. O'Connell complimented the big nose tackle's play strength. Tonga hit Murray in the end zone on the interception he threw to Harrison Smith. Bullard, Lynch, Blacklock, and Tonga would all be in line for rotational roles if Tomlinson misses time.

Asamoah, for the third straight game, played a few snaps on defense. It's possible his role will grow as the season goes along, even without an injury to Hicks or Kendricks.

