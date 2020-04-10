Vikings Take Zero Offensive Linemen in SI's Five-Round Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is just two weeks away. We're almost there.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated and the MMQB released their 14th official mock draft, which just shows you how long the pre-draft process has been. In this one, Kevin Hanson goes five rounds deep with no trades. Here are the picks he made for the Vikings, with our analysis below each one.

Round 1, Pick 22: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

The Vikings have a need for an upgrade at WR2 to pair with Adam Thielen following the trade of Stefon Diggs, which has returned this pick to Minnesota. After an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl, Mims ran a sub-4.4 in the 40 with a position-best 6.66 in the three-cone drill at the combine. Per PFF stats, the 207-pound wideout led the nation with 20 contested catches.

InsideTheVikings: While there's an argument to be made for waiting on a wide receiver in this year's draft, there's an equally strong argument that the Vikings need to take one in the first round to increase their chances of finding a suitable Diggs replacement. Mims' size, speed, athleticism, and production make him a strong choice here.

Round 1, Pick 25: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Of the four cornerbacks to play 500-plus snaps for the Vikings last season, three of them—Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and Xavier Rhodes—are no longer on the roster. Fulton is a patient and physical corner with decent size. While he may not have elite long speed, he checked the box with a 4.46 in the 40 at the combine and he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage.

InsideTheVikings: Taking some combination of corner and receiver in the first round is a popular choice for the Vikings among draft analysts. Fulton is a popular choice, as is TCU's Jeff Gladney, who went four picks later in this mock. Fulton has a slight size advantage over Gladney and is excellent in press coverage, but two interceptions over the past 22 games is a slightly concerning stat.

Round 2, Pick 58: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

InsideTheVikings: A penetrating three-technique DT is an underrated need for the Vikings, who got zero pass rush from Shamar Stephen last season. Gallimore ran a 4.79 40 at 304 pounds and has a relentless motor. If Andre Patterson can help him reach his ceiling, Gallimore and Michael Pierce could be a outstanding tackle duo for years to come.

Round 3, Pick 89: Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

InsideTheVikings: The Vikings need EDGE depth after losing Everson Griffen and Stephen Weatherly, and Zuniga would be another pick that would make Patterson smile. Here's what I wrote about him in my list of three middle-round defensive ends with athletic upside:

Zuniga is the definition of a raw, high-upside prospect at defensive end. He posted just 18.5 sacks during four years in Gainesville, with a high of 6.5 as a junior, and had his senior year cut short by a high-ankle sprain. The flashes have been there, but he's never quite put everything together. However, there's no question that he possesses all of the tools to take his game to another level in the NFL, provided he receives the right coaching. At 6-foot-3, 264 pounds, Zuniga ran a 4.64 40-yard dash with a 127-inch broad jump and 29 bench press reps. That's a scary combination of speed, explosiveness, and power. He's got the burst to become a dangerous edge rusher and the strength to move inside in sub packages. If Patterson could help Zuniga improve his counter moves, the sky is the limit.

Round 3, Pick 105: KJ Hill, WR, Ohio State

InsideTheVikings: Hanson has the Vikings taking a receiver on Day 1 and another on Day 2, which is understandable given that their current options behind Adam Thielen are Tajae Sharpe and Bisi Johnson. Hill isn't the most dynamic athlete, but he's a reliable route-runner with good hands who posted over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns during his last two seasons as a Buckeye.

Round 4, Pick 132: Leki Fotu, IDL, Utah

InsideTheVikings: So far, all of Hanson's picks have made sense to me, even if not taking an offensive lineman through the first two days is a questionable call. But I don't understand this one, especially considering o-linemen Ben Bartch, Ben Bredeson, and Nick Harris go in the next six picks. The Vikings would already have Pierce, Gallimore, Jaleel Johnson, Armon Watts, and Hercules Mata'afa at defensive tackle.

Round 5, Pick 168: Parnell Motley, CB, Oklahoma

InsideTheVikings: The draft order got messed up in the fifth round, somehow; the Vikings' pick is actually 155th overall. Motley was a three-year starter for the Sooners who averaged 11 pass breakups per year. The Vikings need corner depth, but this might be a reach for a player who I've seen go undrafted in plenty of mocks.

Overall analysis:

The first four picks in this mock are very strong: an excellent receiver-corner duo in the first and two high-upside defensive linemen. But the mock falls apart in the next three picks. As a whole, it just doesn't make much sense to me for the Vikings to make seven selections and have none of them be an offensive lineman. Even if the Vikings are higher on the state of their o-line than the fanbase is, I'd be pretty shocked if they waited until Day 3 – much less the sixth round – to address that unit. This is a team with question marks at both guard spots and only one long-term tackle on the roster.

Starting with Mims, Fulton, Gallimore, and Zuniga would be an outstanding haul. But I'd expect the Vikings to then address the offensive line before starting to add depth at other spots.

