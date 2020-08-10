Vikings Tackle Oli Udoh "Doing Well" After Having COVID-19

Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh – the team's lone player still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – is reportedly "doing well" after testing positive for the coronavirus and could be activated as soon as Tuesday, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Udoh is the second Vikings player who has been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. The other is linebacker Cameron Smith, who will miss the 2020 season as he recovers from open-heart surgery.

Udoh and Smith were both placed on the COVID list on July 29th, 12 days ago. Of the nine Vikings to spent time on that list, only Udoh, Smith, and rookie Tyler Higby were on it for over ten days, which suggests a positive test with symptoms. Higby was activated on Sunday, and then promptly released.

A 2019 sixth-round pick out of Elon, Udoh is someone who the Vikings like a lot. He's a massive tackle prospect who could also potentially move to guard in the future. Udoh was impressive in last year's Week 17 loss to the Bears. Here's everything you need to know about his background and future.

Once Udoh is activated, the Vikings will need to make one final cut to keep the roster at 80 players. They won't need to make any additional cuts unless they bring in a free agent in the coming weeks.

The Vikings will begin padded practices this week and next.

