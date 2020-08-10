InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Vikings Tackle Oli Udoh "Doing Well" After Having COVID-19

Will Ragatz

Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh – the team's lone player still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – is reportedly "doing well" after testing positive for the coronavirus and could be activated as soon as Tuesday, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Udoh is the second Vikings player who has been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. The other is linebacker Cameron Smith, who will miss the 2020 season as he recovers from open-heart surgery.

Udoh and Smith were both placed on the COVID list on July 29th, 12 days ago. Of the nine Vikings to spent time on that list, only Udoh, Smith, and rookie Tyler Higby were on it for over ten days, which suggests a positive test with symptoms. Higby was activated on Sunday, and then promptly released.

A 2019 sixth-round pick out of Elon, Udoh is someone who the Vikings like a lot. He's a massive tackle prospect who could also potentially move to guard in the future. Udoh was impressive in last year's Week 17 loss to the Bears. Here's everything you need to know about his background and future.

Once Udoh is activated, the Vikings will need to make one final cut to keep the roster at 80 players. They won't need to make any additional cuts unless they bring in a free agent in the coming weeks.

The Vikings will begin padded practices this week and next.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Waive Cameron Smith With Non-Football Injury, Expect Him to Clear Waivers

This is a procedural move so Smith can be added to the team's Reserve/NFI list.

Will Ragatz

Andre Patterson Defends Shamar Stephen: "He Does What We Coach Him to Do"

The Vikings defensive tackle gets a lot of criticism, but Patterson doesn't think that's fair.

Will Ragatz

NFL Media Projects Floor of 6-10 and Ceiling of 11-5 For Vikings in 2020

Does this feel like correct range of potential outcomes for the 2020 Minnesota Vikings?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Waive UDFA Offensive Lineman Tyler Higby

The Michigan State product spent two weeks on the COVID-19 list, and has now been released.

Will Ragatz

Vikings LB Cameron Smith To Undergo Open Heart Surgery, Won't Play in 2020

This is a scary health situation for the linebacker from USC, who will miss the Vikings' season.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Waive Tony Brooks-James, Officially Sign Quentin Poling

The Vikings finalized the signing of Poling and made a corresponding move.

Will Ragatz

Danielle Hunter Staying at Left Defensive End With Everson Griffen Gone

Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson says Hunter will stay at the same spot.

Will Ragatz

Kirk Cousins, Harrison Smith Ranked Among 30 Best Players Over 30

NFL.com included the two Vikings stars on their list, but left off Adam Thielen.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Completely Supportive of Michael Pierce's Decision to Opt Out

The Vikings know the defensive tackle made a smart decision for his health and his family.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Signing Linebacker Quentin Poling, Pending Medicals

The Vikings add some linebacker depth on the free agent market before training camp really gets going.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz