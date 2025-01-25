Vikings taking another Georgia safety in first round of latest mock draft
The Lewis Cine-Vikings experiment officially ended this August when the team released him, but one mock draft thinks Minnesota could be looking to add another Georgia safety in the first round of this spring's NFL Draft.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock draft of the year on Saturday and he has the Vikings selecting Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the 24th overall pick.
"Starks didn’t make as many plays as we’re accustomed to seeing from him in 2024, but people at Georgia rave about his intangibles, leadership and work ethic," Jeremiah wrote. "He has the versatility to play over the top or cover the slot."
Starks was a heralded high school prospect, ranking as the No. 4 overall player in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports. He played nearly 2,500 snaps in his Georgia career, most recently earning a 78.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) for the 2024 season. He finished with 77 total tackles, 3 PBUs and one interception on the year.
He is widely viewed as one of the top safeties in this year's draft, but do the Vikings want to use their first-round pick on that selection? They currently have only one first-round pick and two fifth picks and there are different positions they could look to attack with their selections.
Harrison Smith is not getting any younger and Cam Bynum is an impending free agent, so opting to select a potential safety of the future in the first round does make sense. I am not sure many Vikings fans would be thrilled with the idea of adding another safety from Georgia, but Starks looks like one of the safest picks in this draft.
