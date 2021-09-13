Vikings Technically Leading NFC North After Entire Division Loses in Week 1

It was a rough Week 1 for everyone in the NFC North, which is a silver lining for Minnesota.

The 0-1 Minnesota Vikings are in first place in their division heading into Week 2.

No, that's not a typo. Every team in the NFC North lost on Sunday, but because the Vikings were the only one who played a team from the AFC, they technically sit atop the divisional standings due to having a 0-0 conference record.

Not only did all four teams lose, they all trailed by at least 14 points during the course of their Week 1 games. The Vikings rallied from a 14-point deficit to force OT in Cincinnati, but a controversial Dalvin Cook fumble caused the game to slip away from their grasp in a 27-24 loss. An absurd number of offensive penalties and a few defensive mistakes created a hole that Minnesota couldn't quite climb out of.

The Packers, who were — and still are — the heavy division favorites after back-to-back 13-win seasons and NFC title game appearances, were blown out 38-3 by the Saints in the most shocking result of Week 1. Aaron Rodgers looked nothing like his MVP self, throwing for 133 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Packers went 1 for 10 on third down and didn't break 200 total yards of offense until Jordan Love got into the game in garbage time. On the other side of the ball, Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes against Green Bay's secondary and the Saints ran for 171 yards. It was an absolute throttling and the Packers' first time losing by 35 points since 2006.

The Lions looked to be on their way to a similar blowout in Dan Campbell's debut, trailing the 49ers 38-10 midway through the third quarter. But they mounted a furious rally and actually had the ball with a chance to tie the game at the end, eventually falling 41-33. Jared Goff put up big numbers as the Lions battled back, but the defense was a major issue, allowing 293 combined yards to San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel and RB Elijah Mitchell.

To cap off the day, the Bears were fairly lifeless in a 34-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday Night Football. Andy Dalton averaged 5.4 yards per attempt and threw a pick, which will only increase the calls for Justin Fields to become the starter in Chicago. The Bears' defense gave up three passing touchdowns to longtime NFC North rival Matthew Stafford, with two of them for gains of longer than 55 yards.

So yeah, everyone in the division has their issues right now.

Watching the Packers and Bears get blown out may have provided some consolation for Minnesota fans, but things don't get easier for the Vikings from here. They head to Arizona next week to play a Cardinals team that dominated the Titans 38-13 on the road in their opener. Kyler Murray had five total touchdowns and Chandler Jones racked up a ridiculous five sacks in the win. Those two could cause serious problems for the Vikings' shaky secondary and offensive line, respectively.

The Bears return to Chicago in Week 2 to take on a Bengals team that will feel like it has a good chance to start the season 2-0 against the NFC North. Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, and the Bengals' defense were all impressive in their win over the Vikings.

Someone in the division will have to win next week, as the Packers and Lions will meet at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. That's a clear get-right spot for Green Bay, and it'll be very interesting if they fall to the Lions and start out 0-2.

Looking even further ahead, Week 3 is another tough one for the North:

Bears at Browns

Lions vs. Ravens

Vikings vs. Seahawks

Packers at 49ers

That's what happens when you have to play the AFC North and NFC West (which went 4-0 in Week 1) as the two rotational division matchups this year. It's only been one game out of 17, but this could be a difficult season for everyone in the Vikings' division.

