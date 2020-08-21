SI.com
InsideTheVikings
HomeNewsGame Day
Search

Vikings to Play a Half-Game at U.S. Bank Stadium Next Friday

Will Ragatz

Without any preseason games this year, it's going to be difficult for coaching staffs to get their players fully prepared for Week 1. Normally, those games allow players – especially rookies – to get acclimated with playing in NFL stadiums, both at home and on the road. Even though they don't count towards the standings, preseason games are able to effectively prepare teams for the real thing.

With that in mind, Mike Zimmer and the Vikings are taking several steps during training camp to try to replicate some of that experience. They've already begun practicing game situations, including two-minute drills with makeshift referees, and have pumped in noise through the speakers. With just over three weeks until the opener against the Packers, the Vikings are going to continue to ramp up those game-like scenarios.

This Sunday, the Vikings will play the final ten minutes of a fourth quarter, Zimmer told media members on a video call. Then, next Friday, practice will move from TCO Performance Center in Eagan to U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, where the Vikings will play an entire half of a simulated game.

"We’re going to do it exactly how it’s going to be in a game," Zimmer said. "Part of it is, a lot of these guys have never been in the stadium. They’ve never seen the locker room. They don’t know the pregame routine; they don’t really know anything about it. So I’m just trying to acclimate them a little bit to that, and we’ll have the scoreboard going and all the lights and all that stuff, and the crowd noise that they’ll hear during the game."

"You know, these kids have never seen a 12-minute halftime before. So we’re just going to do all those – try to get them as used to it as they possibly can so the first day it’s not a shock."

When the Vikings do take the field against the Packers on September 13th, at least it won't be the first time their rookies have ever been inside U.S Bank Stadium. It'll still be strange, though. The team is hoping to have fans allowed at some point this season, but it's unlikely that'll happen early on.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest news and analysis from training camp. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Hoping to Get Fans Into U.S. Bank Stadium This Season

The maximum allowed capacity would be 20 percent, but it's possible there won't be any fans at all.

Will Ragatz

How Much Concern Should There Be About The Vikings' Plan at Guard?

The Vikings appear content to enter the season with Pat Elflein and Dakota Dozier at guard.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Training Camp Notes, Day 6: Jefferson Touchdown Highlights Slow Day

There wasn't a ton of action at Thursday's practice, but a few players were able to stand out.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Have NFL's Toughest Slate of Opposing Quarterbacks in 2020

According to The Athletic, no team will face a tougher gauntlet of QBs than the Vikings.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Training Camp Notes: Holton Hill Shines on Day 5

Everything you need to know from Vikings training camp practice on Wednesday.

Will Ragatz

by

Kleinsasser40

Contract Talks Between Vikings and Dalvin Cook Have Broken Down

NFL Network has reported that negotiations of a Cook extension broke down on Tuesday.

Will Ragatz

Five Takeaways From The First Few Days of Vikings Training Camp Practices

We've learned a few things about the 2020 Minnesota Vikings so far, but there are still plenty of questions.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Don't Forget About Chad Beebe in Vikings Wide Receiver Competition

Will Ragatz

Mike Zimmer: "I've Never Had a Bad Defense, Ever. So I Don't Anticipate That Changing."

Zimmer seems confident in his re-tooled defense, based on an interview with NFL Network.

Will Ragatz

by

ChiVike

Vikings Training Camp Notes: Dantzler Continues to Impress on Day 4

Dalvin Cook took a few reps, Danielle Hunter was absent again, and several players stood out.

Will Ragatz