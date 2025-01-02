Vikings to wear 'rarely used' uniform combination against Lions
All-white uniforms will be worn by the Minnesota Vikings for a second time this season when they go toe-to-toe in a battle of juggernauts against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
The uniforms are not the same as the "Winter Warrior" look the Vikings used for the Dec. 16 Monday night game against the Chicago Bears. According to the Vikings, it will be a "rarely used combination of white jerseys and white pants with purple helmets."
While full details haven't been revealed, it sounds like the uniform combination will be similar to the "Winter Whiteout" game the Vikings played on Dec. 24, 2022 against the New York Giants. Minnesota wore white pants, white jerseys and purple helmets for that game.
The Lions are expected to wear their alternate black uniforms with blue trim, which are accompanied by blue helmets with black trim. It should make for a great contrast in the battle for the No. 1 seed and the NFC North crown.
The entire nation — via NBC's Sunday Night Football — will get to see the icy whites in the winner-take-all game against Detroit. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CT.