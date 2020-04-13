Latest Vikings Virtual Draft Meetings: Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler, McTelvin Agim

With the NFL Draft now just a week and a half away, the Vikings are continuing to do their due diligence in meeting with prospects. The coronavirus situation has forced all of those meetings to take place virtually, but they still allow Minnesota's front office and coaches to get a feel for the players' personalities and character.

Earlier this week, we provided some notable names that the Vikings have been confirmed to have met with: Tristan Wirfs, CJ Henderson, Denzel Mims, Josh Jones, Ezra Cleveland, and Justin Madubuike.

But as reports continue coming in about these meetings – mostly from KSTP's Darren Wolfson and Justin M of USA Today's DraftWire – it's worth looking at the latest round of notable prospects who have met virtually with the Vikings.

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

This isn't surprising at all, but it's important to see it confirmed. Gladney has made a lot of sense for the Vikings late in the first round for quite some time now. He's a slightly undersized corner, but plays with a great deal of physicality and swagger. Gladney has excellent coverage ability and instincts. There's a chance he could be gone before 22; the Cowboys (17), Raiders (19), and Jaguars (20) could all have interest.

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Dantzler is a very interesting piece in the early-round CB puzzle. He played at a very high level in the SEC over the past few years, earning high marks from PFF. At 6-foot-2, he's got excellent size and length. But he ran a very disappointing 4.64 40 at the combine, and his recent virtual pro day "time" of 4.38 isn't fooling anyone. It'll be interesting to see where he winds up being taken.

AJ Green, CB, Oklahoma State

Green isn't an early-round target like Gladney and Dantzler, but it's still noteworthy that he met with the Vikings. I took him in the seventh round in my latest seven-round mock draft, but it's possible he goes a round or two higher than that. Green never really seemed to improve or even live up to his strong play as a sophomore in 2017.

McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

Agim seems like a perfect fit for the Vikings in the third or fourth round. I projected him to the Vikings in the fourth in my mock. He's got a ton of athletic upside as a three-technique tackle who can create pressure from the interior. Agim played with Armon Watts in college while one of his coaches was new Vikings asst. d-line coach Imarjaye Albury.

James Lynch, DT, Baylor

Lynch is another potential havoc-wreaking DT available on Day 3. He was outstanding at Baylor last season. What will likely drop him to the fourth round or later is his lack of elite athletic traits.

Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

Gilman is an interesting prospect to be connected to the Vikings. They need safeties after losing Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse to free agency, but will they use an relatively early pick on one considering their other needs? Gilman is excellent when playing downhill against the run.

As a reminder, this tracker from Sean Borman of Vikings Territory is an excellent resource for viewing all of the prospects the Vikings have met with, whether virtually or prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

