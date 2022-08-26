Skip to main content

Vikings vs. Broncos, Preseason Week 3: How to Watch, Preview, Streaming

The Vikings wrap up their preseason looking for a win against the Broncos in Denver.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Vikings are headed to Denver to take on the Broncos in the preseason finale for both teams. This is the last opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make a positive impression ahead of cutdown day on Tuesday — here are ten Vikings in that category to watch on Saturday night.

Although player evaluation is the most important thing, new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell undoubtedly would like to win this one after losing to the Raiders and 49ers to open the preseason.

The Vikings aren't expected to play any starters in Denver. We'll see if newly-acquired quarterback Nick Mullens has gotten up to speed enough to play in this game, or if it'll just be more Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond at QB.

Defensively, keep an eye on T.Y. McGill, who leads the NFL in sacks so far this preseason with 3.5 of them in two games.

Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game.

Broadcast Information

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. local) on Saturday, August 26

Betting Line: Vikings -1 (O/U 35.5)

TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX 9 (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN

Online/Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_18754108
News

Vikings Thursday Practice Recap: Cousins Throws 3 Picks as Defense Dominates

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18902741
News

Kevin O'Connell Says Vikings Never Heard From J.C. Tretter

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_17471403 (1)
News

JC Tretter Retires After Interest in Playing for Vikings, Other Teams Went Unreciprocated

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_16741700
News

Vikings Release Veteran Punter Jordan Berry, Re-Sign CB Tye Smith

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18871762 (1)
News

10 Vikings Roster Bubble Players to Watch in Preseason Finale vs. Broncos

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_16977705 (1)
News

Jordan Berry or Ryan Wright? Winner of Vikings' Punting Battle Yet To Be Determined

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18754111
News

Vikings Waive Harrison Hand and Shaun Beyer, Move Two to Reserve/PUP List

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_18871158_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Injury Updates: Andrew Booth Jr., Irv Smith Jr., Harrison Phillips

By Will Ragatz