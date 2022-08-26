Vikings vs. Broncos, Preseason Week 3: How to Watch, Preview, Streaming

The Vikings are headed to Denver to take on the Broncos in the preseason finale for both teams. This is the last opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make a positive impression ahead of cutdown day on Tuesday — here are ten Vikings in that category to watch on Saturday night.

Although player evaluation is the most important thing, new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell undoubtedly would like to win this one after losing to the Raiders and 49ers to open the preseason.

The Vikings aren't expected to play any starters in Denver. We'll see if newly-acquired quarterback Nick Mullens has gotten up to speed enough to play in this game, or if it'll just be more Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond at QB.

Defensively, keep an eye on T.Y. McGill, who leads the NFL in sacks so far this preseason with 3.5 of them in two games.

Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game.

Broadcast Information

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. local) on Saturday, August 26

Betting Line: Vikings -1 (O/U 35.5)

TV Channel: NFL Network, FOX 9 (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN

Online/Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

