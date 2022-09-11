Skip to main content

Vikings vs. Packers Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season Week 1

Follow along for updates from the Vikings' showdown with the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It's finally time for Vikings football.

The rival Packers are in town for a huge NFC North showdown to kick off the 2022 season at U.S. Bank Stadium. The two teams have split the series in each of the past two seasons, and the Vikings have actually won two in a row against Green Bay with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. That includes a 34-31 victory last Week 11 in Minneapolis.

Aaron Rodgers is the two-time defending NFL MVP, but he'll be without his top two wide receivers from last season in Davante Adams (traded this offseason) and Allen Lazard (injured). He'll also be playing behind an offensive line missing both of its starting tackles. The full inactive lists can be found here.

This is the first game as a head coach for Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, who replaced Mike Zimmer this offseason. After Minnesota held out most of its starters during the preseason, we should learn a lot about O'Connell's team this afternoon.

It's a revenge game for Vikings defensive starters Za'Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan, both of whom signed with the Vikings in free agency after playing for the Packers. Smith and Danielle Hunter will be looking to get after Rodgers in their matchups against backup tackles.

Here's some preview content to get you ready for the game:

Follow along below with live updates from the stadium, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates, analysis, and highlights.

Live Updates

First Quarter

Vikings 7, Packers 0

9:17 — The first offensive possession of the Kevin O'Connell era couldn't have gone much better. Kirk Cousins went 7/8 for 73 yards and a TD, with three of those completions — including the touchdown — going to Justin Jefferson. The TD came on 4th and 1 from the 5.

