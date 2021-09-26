Vikings vs. Seahawks Live Score Updates — Regular Season Week 3

Follow along here for live updates as the Vikings take on the Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After nearly two years, it's finally time for football at a packed U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans are back in the building for the first time since 2019 and they're ready to cheer on their Vikings as they look to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Seahawks and avoid an 0-3 start to the year.

The Seahawks are also hungry for a win, having lost in overtime to the Titans last week.

The key for the Vikings is going to be limiting Russell Wilson's big plays through the air. They need to put pressure on Wilson so their cornerbacks don't have to cover Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf for too long.

When the Vikings have the ball, it needs to be the Kirk Cousins show. Dalvin Cook is out, with Alexander Mattison replacing him at running back. Mattison is a good player who will get plenty of work, but the Vikings are going to have to win this one with Cousins' arm. They've got plenty of weapons for him to put up points on a mediocre Seahawks defense.

Here is the inactive list for the Vikings, headlined by the injured Cook, Anthony Barr, and Christian Darrisaw.

And here's some additional preview content:

Follow along with our live updates below and follow me on Twitter for additional commentary from inside the stadium.

Live Updates

First Quarter

Seahawks 10, Vikings 7

0:27 — The Seahawks moved the ball again on their second drive, but a penalty led to them settling for a field goal. The Vikings will take that.

Seahawks 7, Vikings 7

6:37 — The Vikings respond right away with a seven-play touchdown drive of their own, capped by a Kirk Cousins to Tyler Conklin score. Alexander Mattison and Justin Jefferson were also involved on the drive.

Seahawks 7, Vikings 0

10:26 — The Seahawks just made it look easy on their opening drive, going 75 yards on nine plays for a touchdown. D.K. Metcalf had three catches for 54 yards, including a 10-yard TD catch.