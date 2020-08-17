Vikings Work Out Jahleel Addae, Hardy Nickerson Jr. and Derrick Moncrief

Monday was the first padded practice of this year's training camp for the Vikings, who brought in some veteran defensive players for workouts. We already knew the Vikings were working out safety Jahleel Addae, but they also hosted a pair of linebackers: Hardy Nickerson Jr. and Derrick Moncrief.

With safety and linebacker being two positions where the Vikings don't currently have much – or any – veteran depth, it makes sense to take a look at some players to add competition to those rooms.

On Friday, Ian Rapaport reported that the Vikings were going to host Addae for a workout. The 30-year-old safety has seven seasons of NFL experience and could be a valuable addition to the roster.

Addae went undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2013 but has carved out a long career in the NFL. He made the Chargers' roster as a rookie and spent six seasons with that franchise. He played in 80 games during that time, starting 59, including starting all 16 games in both 2017 and 2018. According to Pro Football Focus, Addae's best season was in 2016. He received a 79.5 grade that season, but he did miss eight games with a broken clavicle. After being released by the Chargers, Addae spent last year with the Texans and posted a career-high two interceptions. Through seven NFL season, he has over 400 tackles, four interceptions, and 4.5 sacks.

We'll see if the Vikings make the move to sign Addae. They recently claimed former Dolphins safety Steven Parker on waivers. In addition to converted cornerback Nate Meadors, they at least have two non-rookies as backup safeties behind Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris.

Vikings safety depth:

Nate Meadors

Steven Parker

Josh Metellus (R)

Brian Cole II (R)

Myles Dorn (R)

The same can't be said about Minnesota's linebackers. Here's a look at the current state of their LB corps.

Quentin Poling, the linebacker who the Vikings signed just over a week ago, was injured during Sunday's practice and was waived with an injury designation on Monday. Nickerson and Moncrief could be options to replace him.

Of the two, Nickerson has more NFL experience and might therefore be the favorite to be signed. He starred at Cal and Illinois during his college career, and signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Nickerson made the 53-man roster as a rookie and spent the next three seasons in Cincinnati, alternating between the active roster and practice squad.

Nickerson appeared in 37 games over the past three years, making nine starts and recording 81 career tackles. He got some extended playing time in 2018, but rarely saw the field last season. He's got plenty of special teams experience. Nickerson's dad, Hardy Nickerson Sr., spent 16 years in the NFL and made five Pro Bowls.

Moncrief made stops at a community college, Auburn, and Oklahoma State during his collegiate career. He also went undrafted in 2017, but without any NFL interest, joined the Canadian Football League. He has spent the past three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and was named a CFL All-Star in 2019.

Moncrief signed a reserve/futures contract with the Raiders in January. He was waived in May.

We will provide updates if the Vikings sign any of these players.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.