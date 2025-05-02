Way-too-early 2026 NFL mock drafts have the Vikings taking these 5 players
Nothing beats the way-too-early 2026 NFL mock drafts. They're almost guaranteed to be a reflection of nothing that ends up happening, especially for teams like the Minnesota Vikings who won 14 games in 2024 and aren't picking at the top of the draft.
Alas, it is kind of fun to let establish some new connections in the brain to players and positions of possible need one year from now.
The Ringer's Todd McShay: Jyaire Hill, CB, Michigan
"I've seen just a little bit. I'm excited to watch him. He's tall, he's long. A little bit lean, 185 (pounds) at 6-foot-2. Instinctive corner. Excels at knocking the ball away," McShay said. "The Vikings have put themselves in position, with their roster building, their free agency moves, where they didn't have to address a need but I thought if they were going to try to target one in the first couple of days it would be a cornerback. They didn't do that. So I could see Round 1 being a spot where next year maybe they go and get their guy and I'm excited to see Hill if he develops."
ESPN's Jordan Reid: A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State
"The Vikings have plenty of questions at corner, save for recently extended Byron Murphy Jr. They didn't select one this year, so it could be the position they target immediately in 2026," Reid writes. "Harris thrived in his first season at Penn State after transferring from Georgia, showing easy vertical speed and change-of-direction ability. He attaches in man coverage but also shows comfort in zone. Scouts just want to see more ball production, as he had only one interception in 2024."
FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
"Not sure the analytically-inclined Vikings would grab a running back here, but a young QB’s best friends are the tight end and the running game," McIntyre writes. "I’m extremely bullish on the Vikings this season — like NFC Championship-caliber — so I think they’ll be picking in the 20s, which makes more sense for Love."
The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina
"After earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2023, Kilgore tied for the SEC lead in interceptions (five) with Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba in 2024. Another productive season will punch his ticket for next April’s early rounds," Brugler says.
Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer also has the Vikings taking Kilgore in his way-too-early mock.
"After his old partner Nick Emmanwori was drafted by Seattle last week, it will be up to Kilgore to take over as one of the leaders of the South Carolina secondary in 2025," Fischer writes. "He’s long-armed and rangy, but isn’t opposed to stepping up to make tackles in the run game, either. Kilgore led the SEC in picks last season and could be a potential option for the Vikings as they keep looking for answers on the back end."
Pro Football Focus: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
"Thieneman is arguably the best single-high safety in college football. His grades dipped a bit in 2024 due to Purdue playing him in more of a box role, but he still posted a solid 72.4 PFF overall grade," PFF's mock reads. "Thieneman has since transferred to Oregon, where he will certainly be in the spotlight under Dan Lanning. If he regains the form he showed in an outstanding 2023, he could be a natural successor to Harrison Smith in Minnesota."