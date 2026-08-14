25 Best NFL Players Who Never Won a Super Bowl But Should Have

The Super Bowl is arguably the hardest championship to win in all of professional sports.

Unlike in other sports, you can’t just rely on a few star players. They certainly help, but winning the Super Bowl requires all 53 players. As a team, you must overcome a grueling regular season and a single-elimination playoff format to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

There’s also another underrated factor: NFL careers are short. With the average NFL career lasting just a few seasons and even stars' peaks often being shorter than in other sports, players only have a few opportunities to chase a championship.

That’s why some of the NFL’s greatest players weren’t able to end their careers with a championship. With that being said, here are the 25 best players who never won a Super Bowl but should have.

25. O.J. Simpson, RB

In his heyday, O.J. Simpson was widely regarded as one of the best running backs to play the game, and his resume speaks for itself.

Over the course of his 11-year career, Simpson recorded 11,236 rushing yards, 2,142 receiving yards, and 76 total touchdowns. He became the first running back to rush for over 2,000 yards and, of the eight that followed him, only Simpson did it in fewer than 16 games.

He earned six Pro Bowl honors, five first-team All-Pro selections, and became the fifth running back to win MVP.

Despite being one of the most dominant running backs of his generation, Simpson never had much of a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. He reached the playoffs just once during his career, with the Buffalo Bills in 1974, where they were dismantled at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

24. Earl Campbell, RB

Earl Campbell had one of the greatest starts to an NFL career. In his first four seasons alone, Campbell rushed for over 6,000 yards and 55 touchdowns, winning three straight rushing titles, three first-team All-Pro selections, and the 1978 MVP award.

At his peak, the “Tyler Rose” was unstoppable and is widely considered one of the toughest running backs to take down. He finished his career with 9,407 yards, 74 total touchdowns, and five Pro Bowl selections.

Campbell came close to reaching the Super Bowl with the Houston Oilers, playing in the AFC Championship game in 1978 and 1979. However, they fell short to the eventual champion Pittsburgh Steelers both times.

23. Jim Kelly, QB

A majority of the time, the Super Bowl-winning teams are led by great quarterbacks. In his era, Jim Kelly was one of the best. He was the leader of one of the most prolific offenses and helped bring the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 1990 to 1993.

Over his 11-year career with the Buffalo Bills, Kelly threw for 35,467 yards, 237 touchdowns, and 175 interceptions. He earned five Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro honor, and finished his career with a 101-59 regular season record.

Although he never won a ring, Kelly consistently kept the Bills in contention, helping them become the first team in NFL history to reach four straight Super Bowls. Despite this, Kelly has to settle for the distinction of being one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks without a championship.

22. Brian Urlacher, LB

In sports, we tend to use the term “rare” too often when describing players. But Brian Urlacher possessed a rare skill set for a player at his position, having size, speed, instincts, and the ability to excel against the run and in coverage.

Over his 13-year career with the Chicago Bears, Urlacher was the anchor of the defense. He recorded 1,361 tackles (11th most), 41.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, 22 interceptions (two returned for a touchdown), and 90 passes defended. He earned eight Pro Bowl selections, five first-team All-Pro honors, and won both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Urlacher played a prominent role in leading the Bears to the Super Bowl in the 2006 season. While Chicago’s defense was dominant throughout the year, the offense struggled to keep pace against the Indianapolis Colts. Urlacher had another chance at a ring in the 2010 season, but a loss in the NFC Championship to the Green Bay Packers ultimately ended his Super Bowl hopes.

21. Josh Allen, QB

Unlike everyone else on this list, Josh Allen still has the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. For the last six seasons, Allen has consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in the league and has led the Buffalo Bills to seven consecutive playoff appearances.

Thus far Allen has recorded over 30,000 passing yards and 299 total touchdowns, compiled an 88-39 regular-season record, and has played in two AFC Championship games. However, as Jim Kelly and somsone else you'll see further down this list did, Allen and the Bills have suffered countless heartbreaks.

In Allen’s tenure, the Bills haven’t gotten past the AFC Championship game and went 0-4 against the Kansas City Chiefs during their four meetings in the playoffs.

Still only 30 years old, Allen still has time to remove himself from the list. If he doesn’t, however, he’ll keep on moving up.

20. John Randle, DT

John Randle has one of the more impressive stories on this list. Entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Randle emerged as one of the most dominant pass rushers of his generation and one of the greatest defensive tackles in league history.

Randle was a quarterback’s worst nightmare, recording 137.5 sacks–second most by a defensive tackle–and 28 forced fumbles across his 14-year career with the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro honors, and led the NFL in sacks (15.5) in 1997.

Randle’s dominance played a significant part in the Vikings’ success, helping them reach the playoffs in eight of his 11 seasons in Minnesota. Despite this, Randle never reached the Super Bowl. He did come awfully close in 1998, when the Vikings went 15-1 in the regular season but were upset by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game.

19. Fran Tarkenton, QB

Another Vikings legend, Fran Tarkenton is widely considered a pioneer of the quarterback position, as he’s regarded as the first great dual-threat quarterback. Tarkenton is also recognized as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of his time.

When he retired in 1978, Tarkenton was the all-time leader in passing touchdowns (342), passing yards (47,003), completions (3,686), and wins (124) by a starting quarterback. In his 18-year career with the Vikings and New York Giants, Tarkenton earned nine Pro Bowl selections and was named Offensive Player of the Year and league MVP in 1975.

Tarkenton also led the Vikings to three Super Bowl appearances; however, he never managed to win one. If Tarkenton did win a Super Bowl, he would be ranked among the greatest quarterbacks in history.

18. Steve Largent, WR

If someone ever asks you how good Steve Largent was, tell them that Jerry Rice wore the number 80 because of him. When you look up the word consistency, Largent’s name pops up.

While he wasn’t the fastest or the most physically imposing receiver the league has seen, he was consistent. Over his 14-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, Largent was one of the most productive and reliable receivers in the NFL.

At the time of his retirement, Largent ranked first all-time in receptions (819), receiving yards (13,089), and receiving touchdowns (100). During this time, he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro nods.

For one of the most accomplished receivers of his generation, Largent made the playoffs just four times and never advanced past the AFC Championship game.

17. Joe Thomas, T

A common theme throughout this list is that some of the greatest players in NFL history had their talent wasted on struggling teams. Joe Thomas is one of the best examples of that.

Thomas spent his entire 11-year career with the Cleveland Browns and established himself as one of the greatest tackles in NFL history. Although offensive linemen don’t receive nearly as much recognition as other positions, Thomas had one of the most difficult jobs in football, protecting the quarterback’s blind side at left tackle.

While Thomas dominated at his job, giving up only 30 sacks in 6,680 pass-block snaps, none of the 22 quarterbacks he blocked for could match his level of play. He was remarkably durable and consistent, setting an NFL record for most consecutive snaps played with 10,363.

Despite earning 10 consecutive Pro Bowl nods and six first-team All-Pro honors, the Browns went 48-128 during his career and never once sniffed the playoffs.

16. Dick Butkus, LB

Dick Butkus’ career ended in 1973, but he’s still revered today for what he did. Butkus was a ferocious and physically dominant middle linebacker.

In his nine years with the Chicago Bears, Butkus recorded 1,020 tackles, 22 interceptions, and 11 sacks. During this time, he was named to eight Pro Bowls and earned five first-team All-Pro honors.

Even though he was extremely productive, the Bears never made the playoffs in Butkus’ tenure. Still, he’s regarded as the player who set the standard for the linebacker position and is considered one of the greatest linebackers to play.

15. Calvin Johnson, WR

If Calvin Johnson played a few more seasons, there’s no question he would’ve climbed further ahead in these rankings. At his peak, he was the most physically gifted receiver the NFL has ever seen and the most difficult player to gameplan against.

In his nine-year career with the Detroit Lions, Johnson recorded 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns. During this stretch, he earned six Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro nods, led the league in receiving yards twice, and was the receptions leader in 2012.

But, like Thomas and several others on this list, Johnson’s team was unable to build a competitive squad around him. Detroit posted a 49-86 record in Johnson’s tenure, going winless in the 2008 season, and made the playoffs twice in Johnson’s tenure.

Johnson retired after the 2015 season at just 30 years old, ending his career without a legitimate chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

14. Larry Fitzgerald, WR

Throughout his 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals, Larry Fitzgerald was never viewed as the best receiver in the league. However, he was consistently among the best and most reliable receivers even in the latter stages of his career.

Fitzgerald recorded 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. He earned 11 Pro Bowl nods and led the league in both receptions and receiving touchdowns twice. At the time of his retirement, Fitzgerald ranked second in both all-time receiving yards and receptions, and sixth in receiving touchdowns.

Fitzgerald reached the postseason just four times in his career, but did everything he possibly could to hoist a Lombardi Trophy. His best chance of winning a championship was in 2008, when he put the Cardinals on his back during their playoff run, recording 30 receptions for 546 yards and seven touchdowns in four games.

Despite his best efforts, the Cardinals fell short of winning their first Super Bowl at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

13. Champ Bailey, CB

Champ Bailey was truly a complete corner. He had the size and speed to line up and shut down the best receivers in the league. For more than a decade, Bailey was among the best corners in the league, and he made you pay if you ever dared to target him.

Over his 15-year career with the Washington Redskins and the Denver Broncos, Bailey recorded 52 interceptions (four of which were returned for a touchdown), 203 pass deflections, nine forced fumbles, and 931 total tackles. In this span, he was named to 12 Pro Bowls, earned three first-team All-Pro selections, and led the NFL in interceptions in 2006.

Although Bailey reached the playoffs six times in his career, his best chance of winning a ring came in his final season, where he was limited to five regular-season games. Despite returning for the playoffs, Bailey couldn’t help the Broncos win another Lombardi Trophy, as they got stomped by the Seahawks.

Even though he’s regarded as one of the best cornerbacks, a Super Bowl could’ve strengthened his argument as the best.

12. Adrian Peterson, RB

Being a once-in-a-generation player and sustaining longevity at the running back position is unheard of. But Adrian Peterson was exactly that.

He had one of the greatest peaks at his position. In his first seven seasons, Peterson logged 10,115 rushing yards, 86 rushing touchdowns, along with 206 receptions for 1,697 yards and five touchdowns. During that span, Peterson averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game and surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in six of his seven seasons.

Over his 14-year career, Peterson earned seven Pro Bowl selections, four first-team All-Pro nods, and won NFL MVP in 2012 after posting 2,097 rushing yards–falling only nine yards short of Eric Dickerson’s single-season record.

Unfortunately for Peterson, his teams never had much regular-season success, reaching the playoffs five times but never advancing past the conference championship. Even though he had some of the best individual runs we’ve seen from a running back, Peterson never got the opportunity to play in a Super Bowl.

11. Junior Seau, LB

Junior Seau had everything you wanted from a linebacker. He had an exceptional motor and speed, excelled at generating pressure and containing the run, and could make an impact in coverage. Most important, his competitiveness was unmatched.

Over his 20-year career with the San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and the New England Patriots, Seau recorded 1,847 tackles, 56.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, and 14 forced fumbles. Seau earned 12 Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro honors, and was the NFL solo tackles co-leader in 1994.

Although he only reached the playoffs five times in his career, Seau made the Super Bowl twice, unfortunately falling short both times. Despite this, Seau is regarded as one of the best players at his position.

10. J.J. Watt, DE

Game wrecker. That’s exactly what J.J. Watt was throughout his 12-year career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. In his first five seasons with the Texans, Watt had one of the most utterly dominant stretches of any defensive player in history.

From 2012 to 2015, he recorded 74.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 132 tackles for loss, and won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, a feat matched by only Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald.

Watt helped transform the Texans. Before joining the team, they had never been to the playoffs. They made the playoffs and won the AFC South six times during his ten-year tenure.

Even though he was the driving force behind the Texans’ most successful stretch, Watt never made it past the Divisional round. Injuries did cut short a few of his seasons, but when healthy, he was among the most impactful players in football.

9. John Hannah, G

It’s rare to see an offensive lineman be regarded as the team’s best player, but that’s exactly what John Hannah was for the New England Patriots over the course of his 13-year career.

For his time, Hannah possessed rare speed for a lineman. He would get to the second level in a heartbeat and exert some devastating blows to anyone who dared step in his way. Hannah, along with tackle Leon Gray, is credited with helping the 1978 Patriots set a then-NFL single-season record with 3,165 rushing yards.

He also played a pivotal role in helping the Patriots reach their first Super Bowl. Unfortunately, Hannah and the Patriots were blown out by the 1985 Chicago Bears.

Despite never winning a Super Bowl, Hannah’s dominance earned him nine Pro Bowl selections and seven first-team All-Pro honors, while he was named to both the NFL’s 1970s and 1980s All-Decade Teams. Even without a ring, Hannah is considered the greatest guard in NFL history.

8. Bruce Matthews, OL

We haven’t and probably won’t see anything like Bruce Matthews again. Matthews was the most durable and most valuable offensive lineman in history. He played in every game during his first 15 seasons and played at every single position on the offensive line throughout his 19-year career.

Matthews earned 14 Pro Bowl selections, nine first-team All-Pro honors, and was named to the 1990s All-Decade Team.

While Matthews became one of the most decorated offensive linemen, he was unable to win a ring. Still, Matthews had plenty of opportunities, reaching the playoffs nine times in his career.

Matthews was just a yard short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in the 1999 season, when the Tennessee Titans fell to the St. Louis Rams. Despite coming so close, Matthews' legacy remains untouched, as he’s still widely considered the best offensive lineman in league history.

7. Tony Gonzalez, TE

While Tony Gonzalez didn’t entirely transform the tight end position, he paved the way for modern tight ends such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle. Gonzalez was one of the first tight ends who played like a receiver but would block and create mismatches like a tight end.

Throughout his 17-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, Gonzalez recorded 1,325 receptions, 15,127 receiving yards, and 111 touchdowns. He earned 14 Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro honors, and was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team.

While he had tremendous individual success, Gonzalez never reached the Super Bowl. He reached the playoffs six times and missed out on a Super Bowl appearance in 2012, when the Falcons blew a halftime lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. Although he never won a ring, Gonzalez’s legacy and impact on the position are undeniable.

6. Terrell Owens, WR

Few receivers in NFL history were as dominant and physically gifted as Terrell Owens. Throughout his 15-year career, Owens was a nightmare matchup for cornerbacks, using his elite route-running, speed, and athleticism to win his matchups.

He was also one of the more intensely competitive players, which made every team he was a part of a must-watch. Owens finished his career with 1,078 receptions, 15,934 yards, and 153 touchdowns. He earned six Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro selections, and was named to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team.

Owens reached the playoffs eight times in his career and played in one Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the loss, Owens had a notable game, playing through a serious ankle injury against the Patriots. Despite this, he still managed to haul in nine receptions for 122 yards.

5. Anthony Muñoz, T

There may not be a more dominant player on this list than Anthony Muñoz. Talk about holding your own, Munoz did just that throughout his 13-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He earned 11 Pro Bowl selections, nine first-team All-Pro honors, and was named to the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team. Muñoz was also selected to the NFL’s 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams.

Although he wasn’t able to walk away with a ring, Muñoz played a key part in helping the Bengals reach two Super Bowls. Unfortunately, Muñoz and the Bengals would come up short at the hands of the 49ers both times.

Even without a ring, Muñoz is widely considered the greatest tackle in league history.

4. Barry Sanders, RB

To this day, we haven’t seen a player as electrifying as Barry Sanders. Throughout his 10-year career with the Detroit Lions, Sanders was one of the most elusive and explosive players the league has ever seen. It was almost impossible to tackle him in open space, as he would constantly make defenders look clueless.

Sanders finished his career with 15,269 rushing yards and 99 rushing touchdowns, while also logging 352 receptions for 2,921 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He earned 10 Pro Bowl nods, six first-team All-Pro selections, and won the 1997 MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Award.

While Sanders was a treat to watch, the Lions never built a legitimate contender around him. Even though he reached the playoffs six times, only once did the Lions make it past the Wild Card round.

Their failure to build a consistent winning team ultimately forced Sanders to walk away from the game at 30 despite still being in the prime of his career. Even without a ring, Sanders is regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time.

3. Randy Moss, WR

You know you’re great when people start naming things after you. That’s exactly what happened with Randy Moss. His ability to leap over defenders and make the most difficult contested catches look so easy that “Mossed” became part of the football vocabulary.

Over his 14-year career, Moss finished with 982 receptions, 15,292 yards, and 156 touchdowns. Moss earned six Pro Bowl nods and four first-team All-Pro selections, and was named to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team. His 23 touchdown receptions in 2007 remain an NFL record for a single season.

Moss reached the playoffs seven times in his career and was a part of some great teams. He played in two Super Bowls, but his best chance of winning one was in 2007 with the undefeated Patriots. Unfortunately, Moss wasn’t able to come away with a ring.

Despite coming up short, Moss is widely considered one of the most talented receivers in NFL history.

2. Bruce Smith, DE

Over the course of his 19-year career with the Bills and the Redskins, Bruce Smith set the standard at his position by consistently producing at an elite level, recording 14 double-digit sack seasons.

Smith finished his career with 200 sacks, the most in NFL history, along with 1,224 total tackles and 45 forced fumbles. He earned 11 Pro Bowl selections, eight first-team All-Pro honors, and was named to the NFL’s 1980s and 1990s All-Decade Teams.

With Smith anchoring the defense, the Bills had several opportunities to win a Super Bowl. Despite reaching the Super Bowl four consecutive years, the Bills fell short all four times, and Smith never got his hands on a Lombardi Trophy.

Even though he didn’t win a ring, Smith cemented himself as one of the greatest defensive players of all time, and his 200-sack record won’t ever be touched.

1. Dan Marino, QB

It was a toss-up between Dan Marino and Smith here, but with quarterback being the most important position in football, the edge goes to Dan Marino. He revolutionized the position with his arm strength, quick release, and ability to make throws most quarterbacks couldn’t.

Over his 17-year career with the Miami Dolphins, Marino recorded 61,361 yards, 420 touchdowns, and 252 interceptions. He earned nine Pro Bowl nods, three first-team All-Pro honors, led the league in passing yards five times and passing touchdowns three times, and won the 1984 MVP.

While he claimed many individual accolades, Marino’s resume lacked postseason success. He was a part of championship-caliber teams his first three seasons, reaching the Super Bowl in 1984, but the Dolphins were crushed by the 49ers.

After that, the Dolphins weren’t able to build quality teams around him. Despite this, Marino still managed to post a 147-93 regular-season record. Although he never won the big game, Marino’s impact on the game is undeniable and he is still regarded among the greatest quarterbacks to play the game.