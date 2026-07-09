Why Soccer Players Switch Jerseys After Matches

One of the most recognizable postgame traditions in soccer is the jersey exchange.

After the final whistle, it is common to see players from opposing teams remove their shirts and swap them with an opponent as a gesture of respect and appreciation.

The tradition creates memorable moments of sportsmanship—and occasionally produces iconic images. One famous example came after France’s 2022 World Cup semifinal win over Morocco, when Kylian Mbappé celebrated wearing the jersey of his then-Paris Saint-Germain teammate and Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi.

But where did the tradition come from, and why do players do it? Let’s take a look.

Why Do Soccer Players Exchange Jerseys?

Kylian Mbappé swapped shirts with Achraf Hakimi at the 2022 World Cup. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Jersey swaps are one of soccer’s simplest yet most meaningful traditions, with players exchanging shirts as a sign of respect, admiration and appreciation after sharing the field.

It is not a practice reserved only for the biggest stars, either. Players at every level swap jerseys to commemorate special matches, standout performances, or hard-fought battles where mutual respect has been earned.

However, it is the exchanges involving global superstars that usually capture the most attention.

For many players, receiving the shirt of one of soccer’s biggest icons is a career-defining moment. That is why players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland are regularly approached by opponents hoping to secure a piece of memorabilia from someone they admire. At the 2026 World Cup, Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha did exactly that, swapping shirts with Messi in the tunnel after Argentina’s dramatic 3–2 win, later saying the moment would stay in his “heart forever.”

Over time, shirt collecting has also become something of an art form among players. Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, for example, has built an impressive collection featuring jerseys from legends such as Messi, Andrea Pirlo and David Beckham.

Messi himself is also a passionate collector, boasting a vast collection at his home, with shirts displayed across walls and preserved in glass cases. His collection includes jerseys from household names like Yaya Touré and Raúl, as well as lesser-known players such as Youssef El-Arabi and Oscar Ustari.

Paulo Dybala is another player with a deep appreciation for shirt collecting. The Argentine forward owns jerseys from stars such as the late Diogo Jota and Ronaldinho, and his collection has grown so large that even he appears unsure of the exact number. At one point, Dybala shared a picture of his collection on Instagram and simply asked his followers: “How many are there?”

The History of Jersey Swapping in Soccer

The tradition of exchanging jerseys has been part of soccer culture for nearly a century.

According to FIFA, the first recorded jersey swap took place in 1931 after France stunned England with a 5–2 victory. Following the match, French players asked their English counterparts for their shirts as a keepsake from the historic win, and England agreed to the exchange.

The practice later made its way onto soccer’s biggest stage, with the first World Cup jersey swaps taking place at the 1954 tournament in Switzerland.

Since then, what began as a simple gesture between opponents has evolved into one of the sport’s most recognizable traditions.

The Most Famous Jersey Swaps in Soccer

The most famous jersey swap in soccer history. | MSI/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Jersey exchanges happen after countless matches around the world, but a select few have become part of soccer folklore.

Perhaps the most iconic example came at the 1970 World Cup between Pelé and Bobby Moore. After Brazil defeated defending champion England 1–0 in a legendary group-stage encounter in Guadalajara, the two captains shared a moment of mutual admiration at the final whistle. The pair embraced in the center circle before exchanging shirts, creating an unforgettable image that came to represent the respect, class and sportsmanship at the heart of the game.

Another famous swap occurred at the 1986 World Cup after Argentina’s unforgettable 2-1 victory over England.

The match saw Diego Maradona produce two of the most famous goals in World Cup history—the controversial “Hand of God” and the stunning “Goal of the Century.” After the final whistle, England midfielder Steve Hodge exchanged shirts with Maradona, with the jersey later becoming one of the most valuable pieces of soccer memorabilia ever, selling for a record $9.3 million at auction in 2022.

Are Players Allowed to Swap Jerseys?

Given how deeply the tradition is woven into soccer culture, it would be surprising if jersey swapping was actually prohibited. The reality is that players are free to exchange shirts after matches, although there are some behind-the-scenes practices that help manage the process.

Players are typically provided with multiple jerseys for each match—one to wear during the game and another as a backup in case their shirt becomes damaged or heavily soiled. If they choose to swap their jersey afterward, they are generally allowed to keep the shirts, whether they are trading them with opponents, giving them to family and friends, or donating them.

However, replacement shirts are not always free. Players are often responsible for covering the cost of additional jerseys they require, a practice followed by many clubs across the world’s top leagues.

According to The New York Times, Premier League kit managers even have a dedicated WhatsApp group where they can coordinate requests between clubs before games, allowing teams to prepare for potential shirt exchanges.

Do Players Ever Refuse to Swap Jerseys?

Ronaldo has refused to swap shirts in the past. | Alex Grimm/UEFA/Getty Images

While jersey exchanges are a widely accepted tradition in soccer, they are not guaranteed. There have been occasions where players have turned down requests, whether due to personal preference, the circumstances of a match or simply because they chose not to.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, famously refused a shirt swap request during his time at Juventus. After a match against Atalanta, German defender Robin Gosens approached the Portuguese superstar hoping to secure his jersey.

“After the final whistle I went to him, but Ronaldo did not accept,” Gosens wrote in his autobiography Dreams Are Worthwhile. “I asked: ‘Cristiano, can I have your shirt?’. He didn’t even look at me, he just said: ‘No!’.

“I was completely ashamed. I went away and felt small. You know that moment when something embarrassing happens and you look around to see if anyone noticed it? That’s what I felt and tried to hide it.”

Fortunately for Gosens, the story had a happier ending. His Atalanta teammate Hans Hateboer later bought a Ronaldo shirt and surprised him with it in the dressing room.

One of the most infamous examples of shirt-swapping being discouraged came at the 1966 World Cup.

After England’s controversial quarterfinal victory over Argentina, manager Sir Alf Ramsey famously ran onto the pitch to stop George Cohen from exchanging jerseys with an Argentine player, describing the opposition as “animals.” Ramsey even took back a shirt Cohen had received from Silvio Marzolini, leading Argentine players to avoid swaps altogether after the match.

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