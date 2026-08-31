5 Most Intriguing Vikings on the Initial 53-Man Roster (McCarthy Makes the Cut for Now)

The NFL’s deadline for the Vikings and other teams to submit their final rosters came and went at 5 p.m. CT Sunday night. While the majority of moves seemed likely for a while, there were a few surprises, mainly in the special teams room.

Punter Johnny Hekker and safety-turned-special-teamer Tavierre Thomas were both early cuts. Fan-favorite offensive tackle Walter Rouse and running back Zavier Scott were also released before the deadline came.

But the pain cutdowns bring to some players open doors for others, and some members of the Vikings’ final roster certainly had reason to celebrate on Sunday. From first-year players to a former Canadian Football League player and a controversial QB, here are five players with the most intrigue surrounding their 2026 roster spots.

5. Dillon Bell, WR

Undrafted free-agent wideout Dillon Bell was an interesting inclusion on the roster, and I didn't see it coming after a relatively quiet training camp. He was a darling of minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs), setting sky-high expectations for his summer. In reality, he was simply solid, never truly flashing the “wow” moments that were reported in the spring.

He finished the preseason with 7 catches for 59 yards and 2 rushes for 27 yards. Max Brosmer also had a brutal miss against the Broncos that should have given Bell a wide-open TD in the back of the end zone.

Bell is raw but versatile, being used in various ways at Georgia as more of an “offensive weapon” than traditional receiver, lining up in the backfield and taking jet sweeps in for TDs. Clearly, head coach Kevin O’Connell and WRs coach Keenan McCardell see potential in what he could bring to the team’s already dynamic offense.

4. Brett Thorson, P

Ladies and gentlemen, your punting battle champion. In a surprise move, the Vikings cut the veteran punter to make room for Georgia UDFA Brett Thorson. The Australian-born punter could have easily been stashed through the NFL International Player Pathway, allowing the team to develop him behind the scenes and roll with the vet. But Thorson was able to hold his own in the competition, literally.

While the two went back and forth with their legs, the team was truly focused on holding for their elite kicker, Will Reichard. The 2025 punting competition was determined by the inability of Auburn punter Oscar Chapman, another Aussie UDFA, to hold as securely as eventual winner Ryan Wright. Thorson, who had never held before, proved a reliable option through camp and preseason, allowing the team to embrace the youth movement with confidence.

Naturally, this sparks the question: is a team with historically bad luck in major kicking moments betting too much on an inexperienced holder? Hopefully for a generation of already traumatized fans, the concerns are for nothing.

3. Jacob Thomas, S

The story of the summer has secured his spot for the fall. UDFA Jacob Thomas out of James Madison has been one of the most impressive players throughout camp and the preseason, climbing his way from the bottom of the depth chart to first-team reps.

Thomas suffered a grade one ankle sprain on Friday in Denver, but the team included him on the active roster without an injury designation. We’ll have to see if he’s ready to hit the field in week one against the Packers, but I’d expect him to get significant work if healthy. Things could get interesting if Harrison Smith decides to make a return at some point after the season starts.

2. C Blake Brandel

As of writing this, the Vikings do not have a single true center on their active roster. Rookie Gavin Gerhardt was waived, and backup center Michael Jurgens was placed on the reserve/injured list. This leaves starting center Blake Brandel, who never played the position until last season.

Clearly, the team was impressed by his few games snapping the ball.

True but terrifying fact: The Vikings technically don’t have a single true center on their active 53-man roster. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 30, 2026

The former utility G/T has been inconsistent throughout camp, missing multiple snaps to Murray in the shotgun. The team will rely heavily on his ability to deliver the ball cleanly to his QB. On the bright side, his blocking does not seem to be a major concern for now. Center need is rampant throughout the NFL, so it's unlikely general manager Nolan Teasley will be able to acquire a new player at the position without spending significant trade capital.

1. J.J. McCarthy, QB

Despite rampant speculation to the contrary, J.J. McCarthy is still a member of the Minnesota Vikings… for now. The team will likely use additional time to decide how they want to proceed with their QB depth chart below Kyler Murray, especially as injury issues continue to impact McCarthy’s ability to prove himself to the staff.

But cutting the third-year QB was never really going to be on the table.

J.J. McCarthy sticking around isn't a surprise, but his continued stay on the Vikings' roster is intriguing, to say the least. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keeping McCarthy and Max Brosmer brings the room to four total QBs, a seemingly unsustainable number to carry all season. My gut feeling is the team will look for a potential trade suitor over the coming weeks, especially as injuries become more frequent early in the season.

If the team decides to keep the former No. 10 pick for the entire season, he will likely be QB3, hopefully giving him the chance to catch up and make up for missed development behind the scenes.

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