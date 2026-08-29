Exclusive: Former Vikings QB Daunte Culpepper Talks Murray, McCarthy & Minnesota Memories

RAMSEY, MN — A cool breeze filled the air as golfers pulled into The Links at Norfolk for the 2026 Erickson Classic, a charity golf tournament benefiting local youth, one day before the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Among them was former Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper, who took pictures and chatted with fans and participants in the clubhouse before the event kicked off.

One thing was clear: 20 years after his last game for the Vikings, he’s still loved in the Twin Cities.

Culpepper was drafted by the Vikings 11th overall in 1999 out of Central Florida and became a legend for a generation of Vikings fans once he took over as the team’s starter in 2000. After a seven-year stint in Minnesota, Culpepper holds the fourth most passing yards (20,162) and passing TDs (135) in franchise history.

If you grew up rooting for the Vikings in the early 2000s, he was a fixture on your TV every Sunday and is ingrained in franchise lore.

I sat down with Culpepper before he hit the links to discuss his love for the area, the 2026 QB room, and his favorite memory as the team’s quarterback.

Kyler Murray steps in as QB1

Kyler Murray’s story of watching Brett Favre and the Vikings fall short in the 2009 NFC Championship resonated with many fans, showing his unique understanding of the fanbase’s pain. But what does he need to know about stepping in under center for the franchise he grew up rooting for? According to Culpepper, he may not have much to adjust to.

“Well, I mean, Kyler is-he's a veteran in the league," Culpepper said. "He's had some success, and he's been a great athlete his whole life. So he knows what he needs to do.”

Culpepper also seems very optimistic about what the Vikings could do with a healthy Kyler in 2026: “I think he's going to have a great year. He's going to surprise a lot of people with the players that we have on this team.”

“If we stay healthy as a team, I like us to win a division and do some great things in the playoffs.” Daunte Culpepper on the 2026 Vikings

Advice for J.J. McCarthy

Culpepper and J.J. McCarthy have both experienced unique paths to the NFL, being drafted by a team that has spent almost its entire existence searching for its franchise QB. He also knows what it's like to fight through injuries and come out the other side, something McCarthy is still working to accomplish.

I asked Culpepper what advice he would have for McCarthy as he hits a crossroads in his early career:

Well, I would tell J.J. to, you know, one stay positive and look at the big picture, and get better in the situation that he's in. I think having Kyler and Carson Wentz there, as he could benefit tremendously from being around those guys in the room, learning from them, absorbing a lot of their knowledge about football and what they've been through, and what they see. And sometimes it's good to, you know, take a step back and look at the game from a different perspective. Daunt Culpepper, former Vikings QB

The former QB also seems optimistic that McCarthy has the tools to turn things around: “Obviously, he's a great competitor, and I think he has all the tools to be a great quarterback in this league. And he's a young guy, so you know nobody knows the future. But I think if he stays positive, learns what he can, takes everything one day at a time, he'll be fine.”

The Vikings and McCarthy appear to be at a crossroads after losing the team’s QB battle to Murray shortly into camp. Whether McCarthy remains with the Vikings or not, Culpepper’s perspective seems essential to his future success.

Twin Cities connection stays strong

Although he no longer calls Minnesota home, Culpper makes frequent appearances at Vikings games and local events. Why so much love all these years later?

Daunte Culpepper has kept his connection with the Vikings and the city despite a lot of time having passed since his last game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Minnesota's always been good to me,” Culpepper said. “I got some really good friends here, and it's always a pleasure when I come back. Whether it's a game or a charity event like this, it's always awesome, and I look forward to coming back to Minnesota whenever I can.”

Favorite memory as a Viking

Naturally, we had to end with a classic question: What was Culpepper's favorite moment in his Vikings career? The answer provided some fun fuel to the team’s biggest rivalry before a Week 1 matchup.

“I love playing Green Bay. For some reason, that rivalry, that tradition, it was great," Culpepper admitted. "And going into Green Bay on opening week, and I think it might have been 2003. They had just did a new renovation, and it was a big to-do about, you know, this new stadium stuff they had in Green Bay, and it was a big party for them. And we just came in and rained on the parade, just rained, just made the whole stadium shut up and be quiet.”

Hopefully for the Vikings, they’re able to rain on the Packers' parade once again to start the season on Sept. 13.

Video of the full interview:

My interview with former Vikings QB Daunte Culpepper:



- Love for Minnesota

- Kyler Murray

- J.J. McCarthy

- Favorite Vikings memory pic.twitter.com/P8Gcq9OVU4 — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 29, 2026

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