Examining the Stakes for Each Position Group in the Vikings' Offense This Season

I may regret this in a few months, but as of mid-August, I’m starting to feel very optimistic about the 2026 Vikings offense. After months of uncertainty, things are starting to take shape on the team’s practice fields in Eagan.

The QB battle has been won; Kyler Murray is finding a rhythm; the team has an elite WR trio; and the early signs of a revamped run scheme are already showing promise. This year could be one of those years that gives Vikings fans real hope.

It also has the potential to be an absolute disaster that puts the team in an unbelievably difficult situation at the end of the season. So, ya know, no pressure or anything.

There is a very real possibility the Vikings enter 2027 needing a starting quarterback, starting running back, wide receiver 2, tight end, and starting center, not exactly where you want to be as a franchise.

With that in mind, here’s the current state of key offensive positions and thoughts on their future.

Quarterback

I don’t really see a scenario where the Vikings don’t pay a premium price for a QB next offseason. Whether it's extending Kyler Murray, pursuing another veteran like Baker Mayfield or spending premium draft capital in a talented draft class, the team will certainly have to make a significant investment. The only scenario where that does not happen immediately is if J.J. McCarthy takes over as the starter, plays well and can start next year in the fourth season of his rookie deal. Even then, a big-time extension would follow fairly soon.

The biggest task at hand? Figure out which QB lane is worth the investment you’re likely to make. Kyler has had a promising camp, especially since being named starter. But it's yet to be seen how he will play when the games start to matter. Mayfield is a natural fit, but his price tag alone may be too much to overcome. Drafting another quarterback could restore fan's dreams of finding a franchise QB, but would Kevin O’Connell get a long enough leash to develop that player if he enters year six without a playoff win?

There are no easy answers here, but the simplest path is for Kyler Murray to take the team on a run and prove he’s the one they should plan around for 2027 and beyond. If neither Murray nor McCarthy proves to be the long-term answer, the team will enter 2027 in desperation at the QB position.

Running back

The good news? Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason have both looked rejuvenated and faster so far through camp. The renewed focus on the running game via assistant head coach Frank Smith seems to have sparked new life in the room. Rookie back Demond Claiborne is another fun name to watch as well, as his home run speed could give him some real opportunity in this offense.

The bad news? Jones (31) and Mason (27) aren’t getting any younger, and the odds are stacked against Claiborne becoming a true RB1. The team will likely be looking to draft an RB early next April, regardless of what happens in 2026. A young, elusive back who can be an RB1 for years to come is one of the top needs new GM Nolan Teasley will need to address in his first true offseason. Luckily, the 2027 draft class is projected to be a strong one for RBs. If QB and other offensive needs are already taken care of in free agency, the team could afford to swing for a premium back they love early in the draft.

Wide receiver



With each WR extension signed, Jordan Addison gets more expensive. The Vikings announced this past April that they were picking up Addison’s fifth-year option, allowing both sides more time to come to a deal on a contract extension. But the market keeps going up. Zay Flowers, who was selected by the Ravens one pick before Minnesota selected Addison in 2023, just signed a four-year, $140 million deal. Addison likely won’t reach those exact numbers, but Flowers’ deal certainly increases his asking price.

There’s also a very real chance Justin Jefferson could look to renegotiate his 2024 extension if he returns to form this season. The team may have a tough decision to make, especially if they end up paying big money to Murray, Mayfield or another pricey QB. Would the team move on and take a swing at a new wideout in the draft? Luck has been on the team’s side recently after they replaced Stefon Diggs with Jefferson and Adam Thielen with Addison in 2020 and 2023, respectively. But there’s no way they can get that lucky again. Right?

Addison and the Vikings both seem to want a deal, but market conditions and potential QB desperation could complicate matters for both sides.

Tight end

T.J. Hockenson is entering his fifth year with the Vikings after being shipped from Detroit midway through the 2022 season. Things started well in his first couple of seasons as a Viking. But then a hit from Kerby Joseph in late 2023 resulted in what seems to be a career-altering knee injury. Hockenson's production and explosiveness haven't been the same since, and many Vikings fans have started thinking about the position's future.

The team had strong interest in Kenyon Sadiq out of Oregon in April’s draft before the Jets selected the top TE of the class two picks before Minnesota could draft him. But it was clear the team is already looking to figure out the position's long-term future. There's a high chance Minnesota will use an early draft pick next year to find a long-term answer at the position if Hockenson doesn’t have a sudden resurgence in 2026.

Center

I may not be taking a huge leap of logic by saying Blake Brandel is probably not the Vikings' starting center in 2027. In fact, he may not even be the starter this season. The team took a gamble by entering camp with the former utility guard/tackle at center after he made five appearances in emergency relief last season. Shockingly, this does not appear to be the best way to find a dependable anchor for your offensive line.

Minnesota had chances to draft potential starters at the position in the 2026 draft but ultimately waited until the seventh round to select Gavin Gerhardt out of Cincinnati. As of now, it seems like Gerhardt might not even make the 53-man roster.

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) hands off to running back Jordan Mason (27) during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 will determine a lot for the future of the Vikings’ offense, but they will almost certainly be addressing at least some of these needs next spring. What the team cannot afford, however, is a scenario where all five spots are glaring needs all at once.

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