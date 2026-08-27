Jeshaun Jones Suspension Opens the Door for Another Vikings WR to Extend His Stay

The 2026 NFL regular season is almost here, and the Vikings will be down a man when the action kicks off. On Tuesday, ESPN's Kevin Siefert on X reported that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jeshaun Jones is suspended for the first three games of the 2026 NFL season due to violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The NFL has suspended Vikings WR Jeshaun Jones for the first 3 games of the regular season for violating its Substances of Abuse policy. Jones has spent the past two seasons on the practice squad. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 25, 2026

Jones spent the last two seasons on the Vikings' practice squad but was having a solid year heading into the regular season. This could be the year Minnesota decides to put him on the 53-man roster and allow him to contribute towards a potential playoff push.

However, Jones's suspension could make Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell reconsider his place on the roster and instead look to another wide receiver to fill the slot that may have been going to Jones.

Dillon Bell is staring at a prime opportunity to save his Vikings job

Vikings wide receiver Dillon Bell has been working hard during training camp and the preseason to earn a role in Minnesota. Although it still looks like a tough battle to land on the 53-man roster, Jones's suspension could open the door for Bell to carve out a role for himself this season.

There isn't much flexibility for wide receivers to make the roster this year.

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings should all be considered locks to make the team. Then, Myles Price and Tai Felton are the next tier of receivers. That leaves Jones, Bell, Dontae Fleming, Terill Davis, Michael Briscoe, Trayvon Rudolph and Marcus Sanders Jr. to fight for what might be one roster spot, and that is only if Minnesota keeps six players at that position.

Dillon Bell is facing stiff competition to make the Vikings' roster. Fortunately, for him, Jeshaun Jones's suspension could help him with that goal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bell didn't have a catch in the preseason opener against the Giants, but he did have two rushing attempts that went for 27 yards, picking up two first downs. He followed that up by catching six passes for 51 yards against the Ravens in the Vikings' second exhibition game over the weekend.

While Jones's suspension is unfortunate for him, you have to find a silver lining, and Bell is doing the right things to impress the coaching staff. A strong performance against the Broncos in the preseason finale could go a long way in helping the 22-year-old undrafted free-agent rookie out of Georgia persuade Minnesota that they need him during the 2026 NFL season.

Jones's suspension complicates the decisions the Vikings need to make at wide receiver this season. All Bell can do is continue to make plays and do what the coaches ask of him to do his part in earning a roster spot this season.

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