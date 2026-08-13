Kyler Murray Quickly Off to Great Start as Vikings' Official Starter

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings named Kyler Murray the starting quarterback for the 2026 NFL season. After beating out third-year passer J.J. McCarthy in training camp, Murray is in line to be on the field against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Time will tell if Kyler Murray can help lead the Vikings to be competitive in a daunting NFC North division, but based on how he is handling the news of becoming the starter, all signs indicate that head coach Kevin O'Connell chose wisely.

The former Cardinals No. 1 overall pick should give the purple and gold the best chance to win this season while allowing McCarthy more time to grow and develop as a passer. And that should be a win-win situation for the team.

Kyler Murray already proving Vikings made the right decision

Murray spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday. His message about becoming the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings couldn't have been clearer.

"It feels good. Obviously, any competitor, you play this game, you want a chance to lead the guys on Sunday and have an opportunity to go win. And whatever that calls for me to do on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays — whatever it is, I take this job with great pride. There's been a lot of great quarterback play here in the past, and I just hope to continue to carry on that tradition."

Murray said all the right things to the media, but he also did all the right things at practice. His incredibly accurate day throwing the football. He distributed the ball well to the Vikings receivers, including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Tai Felton and others.

Declaring a starter at quarterback so they can familiarize themselves with the first-team offense is important, especially considering Murray signed with Minnesota as a free agent this offseason and is looking for an opportunity to rejuvenate his career.

Trusting Murray with an offense that was inconsistent last season and ineffective at times is a big responsibility. The Vikings relied heavily on a strong defense led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores to keep them in games, but if the offense can put points on the board, the sky could be the limit for the team this year.

Minnesota will have another tough decision to make after the 2026 NFL season, but at least for now, the team appears to be in good hands with Kyler Murray as the starting quarterback.