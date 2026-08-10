Vikings 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Whose Outlook Is Bright Before Preseason Opener?

EAGAN, MN — It’s been roughly two weeks since the Vikings kicked off their 2026 training camp, and some players are starting to make their presence felt consistently. The quarterback conversation never ends, rookie defenders keep making plays, and weapons in the passing game continue to impress.

After attending the team’s last seven practices, several names are making a surprising push to stick around once training camp ends. The Vikings will get their first taste of preseason action when the team heads east to face the Giants this Saturday, Aug. 15, giving us our best look at the current roster in a competitive environment. We will finally get to see what head coach Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores can get from this roster when they’re not battling one another at TCO Performance Center.

But why not have some fun and make some very early predictions in the meantime?

With 10 practices in the rearview mirror, here is how I would see the 53-man roster shaking out based strictly on what I've seen so far.

Quarterback (3)

QB1: Kyler Murray

QB2: J.J. McCarthy

QB3: Carson Wentz

If you asked me today who starts for the Vikings at QB in week one, it's Kyler Murray. Even though neither QB has truly proven to be consistent, his highs have been higher than what J.J. McCarthy has shown, and this gives him the edge for now.

There is a very real chance the Vikings trade the “loser” of their QB competition, but until that plays out, Max Brosmer appears to be the odd man in a room likely to carry three QBs into the season, but would be QB3 if either Murray or McCarthy are traded. The team could likely try to place him on the practice squad, but another QB-needy team may take a flyer on the former Gopher.

Running back (3)

RB1: Aaron Jones,

RB2: Jordan Mason,

RB3: Demond Claiborne

The team will have an interesting decision in the running back and wide receiver rooms. If they carry only three RBs, they’ll have flexibility to carry an additional pass catcher. Based on what we’ve seen from camp so far, I have Zavier Scott and recent addition Jordan Mims being cut. We know KOC loves his passing offense to be the focus, and the WR room is just too impressive so far to ignore.

Zavier Scott is a cut candidate as the Vikings continue to determine the 53-man roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the RB room will likely be the one making the additional space. Demond Claiborne has started to come on, showcasing his explosive speed that could be a true threat whenever he hits the field. Scott will likely end up on the practice squad, and given the up-and-down health of the room, may still get called up during the season.

Fullback (1)

FB1: Max Bredeson

Max Bredeson has more than secured his job in camp so far. C.J. Ham's heir apparent has already impressed with his physicality and blocking.

Wide receiver (6)

WR1: Justin Jefferson

WR2: Jordan Addison

WR3: Jauan Jennings

WR4: Tai Felton

WR5: Miles Price

WR6: Dontae Fleming

Carrying six wideouts may seem excessive for some teams, but the Vikings' pass-heavy offense thrives with a plethora of options at its disposal. So far through camp, this room is making too much noise to ignore.

Tai Felton has been one of the more impressive stories of camp; Myles Price is proving to be more than just a return man and Dontae Fleming has been the image of consistency every day. Jeshaun Jones has been impressive as well, and has a real chance to battle Fleming for spot six.

Early offseason star and Georgia UDFA Dillon Bell has been disappointing so far and will need a wild few weeks to make a push. I’d expect both to be practice squad additions.

Tight end (3)

TE1: T.J. Hockenson

TE2: Josh Oliver

TE3: Gavin Bartholomew

T.J. Hockenson enters 2026 under a watchful eye. His production has been less than many would hope, and the team may need to look at younger options in the future. Ben Yurosek and Bryson Nesbit have had their moments so far in camp, but Gavin Bartholomew has been the most impressive TE in the entire room so far.

#Vikings QB JJ McCarthy throwing to Gavin Bartholomew, who is having a nice camp so far.



(Via Vikings IG) pic.twitter.com/xg9FMCmpL3 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 5, 2026

Bartholomew has had multiple impressive catches and has slotted in seamlessly to the offense. A feat made even more impressive when you consider he missed the entirety of his rookie season in 2025. Maybe he could prove to be the long-term answer at the tight end spot.

Offensive line (9)

LT: Christian Darrisaw

LG: Donovan Jackson

C: Blake Brandel

RG: Will Fries

RT: Brian O’Neill

Reserves: T Ryan Van Demark, G Joe Huber, T Caleb Tiernan, C Michael Jurgens

The Vikings experienced the pain of a rotating offensive line in 2025 and hope that their unit can stay healthy and effective in 2026. Blake Brandel moved to center last season for the first time in his career and appears to be the favorite for the starting job this season.

The team still has questions at center, but hopefully Brandel or Michael Jurgens can prove to be the answer during preseason games. If not, I can see general manager Nolan Teasley finding an option on the market or via trade.

Defensive Line (5)

DE: Caleb Banks, Jalen Redmond, Elijah Williams

DT: Domonique Orange, Levi Drake Rodriguez

Brian Flores is already showing hints of the different variations he hopes to utilize along the defensive front, but these five big men are the ones who have stuck out to me most. Veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk has a strong case to push someone else out from a different position group to make the team based simply on size and experience. His production in game action will go a long way towards swaying that possibility.

OLB (5)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Bo Richter, TBD player

This group is truly the key to the Flores scheme. Depending on how the front lines up, these guys can end up doing radically different things. Big worry here? Injuries to one of your starting OLBs. I see this group as the No. 1 option for a free-agent addition before the season begins.

Jake Golday may also rotate in and out throughout the preseason, allowing him to provide potential value as a rotational piece here once the season kicks off.

MLB (5)

MLB: Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson, Jake Golday, Ivan Pace Jr., Jamal Adams.

This has been a fun room to follow through the starting phases of camp. When Jamal Adams was first signed, it seemed that Ivan Pace's days in the room may be numbered. Oh, how things can change. Pace has been impactful so far through camp, and with Adams changing his number to play safety and LB, I feel much more confident about Pace's job security than I did before.

Golday is going to be the most interesting defender to keep an eye on this season, especially since he's already rotating in with the pass-rushers.

Cornerback (5)

CB: Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Charles Demmings, James Pierre, Dwight “Nudie” McGlothern

Flores has already shown a number of variations for his CB group, including James Pierre and Charles Demmings both taking first-team reps defending the slot. Demmings has stolen the show throughout camp. His physicality is a perfect fit for what Brian Flores has wanted from his corner room.

Pretty boring practice all in all, both QBs looked fine at times, both had iffy moments. McCarthy missing his targets with no defense early is probably the most standout moment. Charles Demmings continues to be the star of camp. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 4, 2026

McGlothern is a bubble guy who's yet to truly stand out, but carrying only four at the position would worry me. Zemaiah Vaughn needs a huge preseason to make his way in.

Safety (5)

S: Joshua Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, Jakobe Thomas, Tavierre Thomas

This group is going to be fascinating to watch take shape.

Joshua Metellus has had his best production as a free-roaming utility defender; Harrison Smith may or may not return at some point; Jamal Adams is practicing at safety but is listed at LB; Tavierre Thomas is here for his special-teams play, which makes his role the clearest of all. Rookie Jakobe Thomas is a heat-seeking missile who needs continued development on the parts of his game that aren't just knocking guys to the ground.

Special Teams (3)

K: Will Reichard

LS: Andrew DePaola

P: Johnny Hekker

Will Reichard is quickly ascending as a top kicker in the NFL, a far cry from the misery Vikings fans are used to at the position. Andrew DePaola is entering his seventh year with the team and is one of the more dependable players at his position. The real competition here is at punter, where Johnny Hekker looks to have the edge.

Rookie punter Brett Thorson is likely to be retained on the NFL's International Pathway Program, allowing him to develop for the franchise and eventually step into the role.

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