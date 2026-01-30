7 Logical Free Agent Fits for the Vikings at Positions of Need

The Vikings, unlike their former QB Sam Darnold, have been in offseason mode for nearly a month now. While they will need to rework their cap situation, Minnesota will certainly be involved in the free agent market as they look for veterans to fill out the holes on their roster.

There are a lot of intriguing players who, at the moment, look set to hit free agency. However, as is always the case, some of them will sign new deals to stay with their current teams. Despite that, here is a list of seven potential free agents that the Vikings could be ideal suitors for, given their current needs.

Daniel Jones, QB, Indianapolis

The connection here is obvious to Vikings fans. Despite the injury that is likely to keep him out for a majority of the 2026 season, Minnesota could be eager to reunite with a veteran they previously had in the building. After the disaster that was the team's quarterback play in 2025, Kevin O'Connell and co. have stated they're interested in bringing in a veteran to "compete" with McCarthy. However, because of the cost of a potential deal with Jones, it's likely that a move to bring back the former Giants quarterback would signal the end of the McCarthy era in Minnesota.

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ravens

Minnesota brought in veteran center Ryan Kelly just last offseason. However, after Kelly suffered numerous concussions in 2025, it's likely the 32-year-old retires or the Vikings just part ways. If that's the case, then going after one of the top free agents on the market could be the way to fix the lone hole on their offensive line. Linderbam, a former Iowa product, is only 26 and has been one of the better centers in the league over the past couple of seasons. However, he would come with a steep price tag, which may not be feasible for Minnesota given their current cap situation.

Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Connor McGovern (Bills), Cade Mays (Panthers)

Other center options Minnesota could target include Buffalo's Connor McGovern and Carolina's Cade Mays. McGovern, 28, has blocked for Josh Allen the past three seasons and hasn't given up a sack in two years. Like Linderbaum, he could wind up being out of the Vikings' price range. Mays, 26, is probably the best fit of the three, price-wise. While his blocking grades don't jump off the page like McGovern or Linderbaum's, he has blocked for a young quarterback the past couple of seasons and also hasn't allowed a sack in two years.

For more at this position, go check out Will Ragatz's look at all of the center options for Minnesota.

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

The Vikings clearly have a run game problem. It's been a well-known issue during the entirety of the O'Connell era. With Aaron Jones, 31, a likely cap casualty, Minnesota could be looking to the free agent market for a running back. While names like Seattle's Kenneth Walker III or the Jets' Breece Hall pop off the page, those guys may be out of the price range for Minnesota. Dallas' Javonte Williams is coming off a one-year, prove-it deal in which he did just that. The 25-year-old rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns for Dallas in 2025. He doesn't provide much in the pass game, though. Backs like Travis Etienne or Rico Dowdle offer more versatility, though Etienne could be a bit pricey and Dowdle doesn't necessarily provide the game-breaking threat Minnesota has lacked at running back.

Javonte Williams | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kamren Curl, S, Rams

Vikings legend Harrison Smith is likely retiring this offseason after 14 years in the league. That will leave a massive hole in Minnesota's defense. While Curl's interception numbers don't pop off the charts — he has just five in six seasons — he's a tackling machine who has regularly graded well throughout his career. At just 26 years old, Curl could provide a long-term answer at the position who comes in with plenty of experience. His game-sealing interception against the Bears in the playoffs showed his ability to come up with big plays in big situations.

Nahshon Wright, CB, Bears

After letting him walk last offseason, the Vikings immediately felt the impact of their mistake when Wright returned an interception for a touchdown in Week 1 against Minnesota. Wright carried that momentum into a five-interception season, while also registering three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. Despite spending plenty of money on the position last offseason, Minnesota still needs help at cornerback. They've been frequently linked with a first-round corner in mocks. Bringing Wright back to Minnesota could help solidify the cornerback group and rectify a past mistake.

