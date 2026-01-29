Vikings Free Agent and NFL Draft Options to Replace Center Ryan Kelly

The Vikings will likely be in the market for a new starting center this offseason. Veteran free agent pickup Ryan Kelly played very well when he was on the field last season, but three concussions limited him to eight games. Kelly, who has had six documented concussions in his NFL career, may want to ponder retirement. And even if he does decide to keep playing, the Vikings probably need to replace him with someone who comes with a lower injury risk.

Blake Brandel and Michael Jurgens filled in for Kelly with varying degrees of success, but neither one feels like a strong option for the job in 2026. Brandel's versatility makes him valuable as a backup who can play all five positions. Jurgens, a former seventh-round pick, may not be a starting-level talent.

Thus, the Vikings' center next season will presumably be someone who they acquire in either March or April. If they can find a good one and get some better injury luck, they could have quite the offensive line this fall, as both tackle spots and both guard spots are already filled with talented players.

Let's take a look at ten centers who could be fits for the Vikings, split into five veteran free agents and five middle-round draft picks.

Free agent centers

Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens

Linderbaum is one of the top free agents available this spring, regardless of position. The former first-round pick out of Iowa has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years and has only missed two games in his four-year career. He's played at a consistent high level, especially in run blocking, and is just entering his prime at age 26. Linderbaum would be a dream pickup for the Vikings, but it may not be realistic for them to spend close to $20 million per season on a center, given their cap situation and other needs.

Connor McGovern, Bills

Connor McGovern | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

McGovern is pretty clearly the second-best center available in free agency this year. A six-year veteran who has played for the Cowboys and Bills, he made the Pro Bowl in 2024 and is quite stout as a pass blocker in the middle of the line. At age 28, he should have a strong market as well.

Cade Mays, Panthers

Mays, a sixth-round pick in 2022, might be a more realistic option for the Vikings if they can't compete in a bidding war for Linderbaum or McGovern. He graded out similarly to Brandel last season but was better in 2024. Although Mays has dealt with a couple injuries and hasn't displayed the same highs as the two players above him, the 6'6", 325-pound center should receive plenty of interest in March.

Ethan Pocic, Browns

Pocic is a slightly older option who will be 31 when the season begins. He's coming off a torn Achilles in early December, which means he could miss time to begin the 2026 season. The former second-round pick has had a strong nine-year career with the Seahawks and Browns, especially in the last five seasons. He has a solid floor of production and has also shown a decent ceiling during his time with Cleveland.

Luke Fortner, Saints

Luke Fortner | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Fortner is another 2022 draftee coming off his rookie contract. The former third-rounder from Kentucky wasn't great in his first couple seasons with the Jaguars, and he was relegated to a backup role in 2024. But after being traded to the Saints, he stepped in when starter Erik McCoy got hurt midseason and went on to set himself up nicely for free agency with a career year. Fortner could be a more affordable option for the Vikings, but there's some risk due to his smaller sample size of high-level play.

Three more names: Sean Rhyan, Packers; Austin Corbett, Panthers; Austin Schlottmann, Giants

NFL draft centers

Connor Lew, Auburn

There aren't any centers expected to go in the first round in this year's draft, but Lew looks like the best of the bunch and a possible second-round pick. The issue is that he's coming off of a torn ACL in October, so he may not be ready for the start of his rookie season. Lew is a very good prospect who doesn't turn 21 until the end of August, but the injury could perhaps drop him into the third round.

Logan Jones, Iowa

Logan Jones | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Iowa seems to pump out offensive linemen year after year, and Jones is next in line in that tradition. He was the No. 1 recruit in the state of Iowa as a defensive tackle back in 2020. After sitting for two years, he switched to offense and then spent the next four years making over 50 starts at center. Jones will turn 25 during his rookie season, which may give some teams pause, but his experience should make him a Day 1 starter in the NFL. He was an All-American in 2025 who had the best PFF pass-blocking grade of any center in the country.

Jake Slaughter, Florida

Slaughter spent five years with the Gators, including the last three as their starting center. He earned big-time grades in both run blocking and pass protection in all three of those seasons. Slaughter, who has impressed at the Senior Bowl this week, is likely a third-round pick in April.

Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Parker Brailsford | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brailsford was highly impressive as a true freshman at Washington in 2023, then transferred and spent the last two seasons at Alabama. He didn't grade out quite as well with the Crimson Tide, but his athleticism gives him significant upside as a projected Day 3 pick.

Matt Gulbin, Michigan State

The highest-graded center in the nation this past season was Gulbin, who was outstanding for the Spartans after spending the first four years of his career at Wake Forest. He played guard with the Demon Deacons but moved to Center with MSU and took his game to another level. Gulbin brings some interior versatility and plenty of experience.

Three more names: Pat Coogan, Indiana; Jager Burton, Kentucky; Connor Tollison, Missouri

More Vikings coverage