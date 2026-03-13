Breaking Down the Vikings' Offensive Depth Chart After the Kyler Murray Signing
Kyler Murray has signed with the Vikings, meaning he's the top quarterback on the depth chart, and J.J. McCarthy has been pushed into a No. 2 role, barring a surprise in which he wins any hypothetical QB competition that might exist in Minnesota.
Let's take a look at the Vikings' offensive depth chart now that Murray is in the mix.
Quarterback
Position
Player
QB1
Kyler Murray
QB2
J.J. McCarthy
QB3
Max Brosmer
We sincerely doubt there will be an actual quarterback competition. Murray is QB1, and McCarthy is the backup entering the 2026 season.
The big mystery is what happens in 2026 and how it'll impact Murray and McCarthy. If Murray shines, Minnesota will want to re-sign him. McCarthy would then likely want to be traded for a chance to start elsewhere. If Murray gets injured or struggles and McCarthy takes over, his fate would be determined on the field.
What if Murray and McCarthy both struggle in 2026? That sets the Vikings on a path to drafting a quarterback in 2027, or on another free agency adventure with hopes of finding someone who can be the signal caller for an extended period of time.
Offensive line
Position
Starter
Backup
Third String
LT
Christian Darrisaw
Walter Rouse
Caleb Etienne
LG
Donovan Jackson
Henry Byrd
Vershon Lee
C
Blake Brandel
Michael Jurgens
Zeke Correll
RG
Will Fries
Joe Huber
Vershon Lee
RT
Brian O'Neill
Walter Rouse
Caleb Etienne
Christian Darrisaw will be two years removed from the torn ACL that he returned from a few weeks into last season. There are questions about whether he can return to the form that made him great before the injury, but there's optimism that he'll be able to do that.
Brian O'Neill is back at right tackle for his ninth season with the Vikings. A sprained MCL suffered in Week 4, followed by a heel injury late in the season, made 2025 difficult for him. If healthy, he's an elite right tackle.
The guards are set with Will Fries on the right and Donovan Jackson, whom Minnesota selected in the first round of last year's draft, on the left.
Blake Brandel is the favorite to start at center unless Minnesota finds someone late in free agency, through a trade, or in the draft. If Brandel isn't the guy, it might mean Michael Jurgens, a seventh-round pick in 2024, has taken a significant leap to earn the job.
Wide receiver
Position
Player
WR1
Justin Jefferson
WR2
Jordan Addison
WR3
Tai Felton
WR4
Myles Price
WR5
Jeshaun Jones
WR6
Dontae Fleming
WR7
Joaquin Davis
Justin Jefferson is the top dog, and Jordan Addison is the clear-cut No. 2, though Minnesota does need to decide whether to pick up Addison's fifth-year option by May 1.
The battle for the third, fourth, and fifth WR spots is currently uncontested, with Tai Felton and Myles Price looking like the only semi-sure things. Felton was Minnesota's third-round pick last year, and there are reports that the Vikings are intrigued by his explosiveness. That said, he did next to nothing last season. The same goes for Myles Prices, whose ability as a returner helped him make the team as an undrafted free agent in 2025.
They also have Jones, Fleming, and Davis signed to reserve/futures contracts, so they'll be on the 90-man roster this summer.
Running back
Position
Player
RB1
Aaron Jones
RB2
Jordan Mason
RB3
Zavier Scott
After Aaron Jones re-signed at a reduced salary, the Vikings appear to be running it back in the running backs room with Jones, Jordan Mason, and Zavier Scott.
Tight end
Position
Player
TE1
T.J. Hockenson
TE2
Josh Oliver
TE3
Ben Yurosek
TE4
Gavin Bartholomw
TE5
Bryson Nesbit
Similar to the running backs, Minnesota is running it back at tight end after T.J. Hockenson restructured his contract. Josh Oliver is also under contract to return as the top blocking tight end.
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.Follow JoeyBrainstorm