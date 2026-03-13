Breaking Down the Vikings' Offensive Depth Chart After the Kyler Murray Signing

Kyler Murray has signed with the Vikings, meaning he's the top quarterback on the depth chart, and J.J. McCarthy has been pushed into a No. 2 role, barring a surprise in which he wins any hypothetical QB competition that might exist in Minnesota.

Let's take a look at the Vikings' offensive depth chart now that Murray is in the mix.

Quarterback

Position Player QB1 Kyler Murray QB2 J.J. McCarthy QB3 Max Brosmer

We sincerely doubt there will be an actual quarterback competition. Murray is QB1, and McCarthy is the backup entering the 2026 season.

The big mystery is what happens in 2026 and how it'll impact Murray and McCarthy. If Murray shines, Minnesota will want to re-sign him. McCarthy would then likely want to be traded for a chance to start elsewhere. If Murray gets injured or struggles and McCarthy takes over, his fate would be determined on the field.

What if Murray and McCarthy both struggle in 2026? That sets the Vikings on a path to drafting a quarterback in 2027, or on another free agency adventure with hopes of finding someone who can be the signal caller for an extended period of time.

Offensive line

Position Starter Backup Third String LT Christian Darrisaw Walter Rouse Caleb Etienne LG Donovan Jackson Henry Byrd Vershon Lee C Blake Brandel Michael Jurgens Zeke Correll RG Will Fries Joe Huber Vershon Lee RT Brian O'Neill Walter Rouse Caleb Etienne

Christian Darrisaw will be two years removed from the torn ACL that he returned from a few weeks into last season. There are questions about whether he can return to the form that made him great before the injury, but there's optimism that he'll be able to do that.

Brian O'Neill is back at right tackle for his ninth season with the Vikings. A sprained MCL suffered in Week 4, followed by a heel injury late in the season, made 2025 difficult for him. If healthy, he's an elite right tackle.

The guards are set with Will Fries on the right and Donovan Jackson, whom Minnesota selected in the first round of last year's draft, on the left.

Blake Brandel is the favorite to start at center unless Minnesota finds someone late in free agency, through a trade, or in the draft. If Brandel isn't the guy, it might mean Michael Jurgens, a seventh-round pick in 2024, has taken a significant leap to earn the job.

Wide receiver

Position Player WR1 Justin Jefferson WR2 Jordan Addison WR3 Tai Felton WR4 Myles Price WR5 Jeshaun Jones WR6 Dontae Fleming WR7 Joaquin Davis

Justin Jefferson is the top dog, and Jordan Addison is the clear-cut No. 2, though Minnesota does need to decide whether to pick up Addison's fifth-year option by May 1.

The battle for the third, fourth, and fifth WR spots is currently uncontested, with Tai Felton and Myles Price looking like the only semi-sure things. Felton was Minnesota's third-round pick last year, and there are reports that the Vikings are intrigued by his explosiveness. That said, he did next to nothing last season. The same goes for Myles Prices, whose ability as a returner helped him make the team as an undrafted free agent in 2025.

They also have Jones, Fleming, and Davis signed to reserve/futures contracts, so they'll be on the 90-man roster this summer.

Running back

Position Player RB1 Aaron Jones RB2 Jordan Mason RB3 Zavier Scott

After Aaron Jones re-signed at a reduced salary, the Vikings appear to be running it back in the running backs room with Jones, Jordan Mason, and Zavier Scott.

Tight end

Position Player TE1 T.J. Hockenson TE2 Josh Oliver TE3 Ben Yurosek TE4 Gavin Bartholomw TE5 Bryson Nesbit

Similar to the running backs, Minnesota is running it back at tight end after T.J. Hockenson restructured his contract. Josh Oliver is also under contract to return as the top blocking tight end.