What a Realistic Vikings Supporting Cast Looks Like with Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has been released by the Cardinals and will be free to sign with the Minnesota Vikings (or any other team) on March 11. While Minnesota will surely have other options at that point, Murray may be the most logical choice considering he's arguably going to be the best talent available, and the Vikings can offer him an opportunity to resurrect his career while throwing to Justin Jefferson.

Money might not matter. In fact, the likely scenario is that Murray will sign with a new team for the league minimum of $1.3 million because Arizona, in releasing him, still has to pay him a $36.8 million guarantee and his previous contract has offset language.

SI's Albert Breer says "he'll almost certainly play on the minimum" because the guaranteed money allows him "to make his next move purely on what's best for him football-wise."

In the hypothetical world where the Vikings sign Murray, what will his supporting cast look like?

Offensive line

The biggest question Minnesota has on the O-line is at center because Ryan Kelly, one of their big free agent signings last year, is considering retirement due to the numerous concussions he's suffered in his career. Other than center, the line is set in stone.

LT: Christian Darrisaw

LG: Donovan Jackson

C: TBD

RG: Will Fries

RT: Brian O'Neill

When healthy, it's a group that should perform at a high level. Darrisaw's first season back from a torn ACL in his left knee didn't go well, but the Vikings shut him down in mid-December to bring him back 100% ready to roll in 2026. Jackson was last year's first-round pick, while Fries was the lone healthy starter last season. O'Neill struggled with injuries, but when healthy, he's proved to be a high-end right tackle.

Who can they go get? Presumably, the 2026 starting center is going to be found in free agency. The likes of Tyler Linderbaum and Connor McGovern might be too expensive, but Cade Mays or Luke Fortner would be nice upgrades to start next season.

Mays is 6'6'' and 325 pounds. He finished 14th in pass blocking grade (per PFF), but was way down at No. 33 as a run blocker. Fortner is one year older at 28 and he finished 21st in run blocking and 7th in pass protection among centers last season. Tyler Biadasz, released by the Commanders, is another option. The Vikings could also wait until the draft to find a center, but that comes with more risk.

Wide receivers

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are an elite 1-2 punch with a proper quarterback under center, but the Vikings could lose No. 3 receiver Jalen Nailor in free agency. Who does that leave? The only other receivers on the roster are Tai Felton, who hardly played as a rookie, and return specialist Myles Price.

Addison is also an interesting case because the Vikings have to make a decision on his fifth-year option by May 1. As the armchair general manager in this situation, I'm trading Addison for a Day 2 pick and signing Nailor to a three-year, $36 million contract. It saves money in the long run and gives the Vikings draft capital to find a talented rookie.

If they keep Addison while Nailor signs elsewhere, they'll need to find their WR3 in free agency, while also bringing in competition through the draft to push Felton and Price for the WR4 and WR5 jobs.

Who might they target in free agency? Considering the report that Minnesota would want a bigger receiver, a la someone over 200 pounds, the options aren't all that impressive beyond the likes of Keenan Allen, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Tim Patrick. Allen might not want to leave the Chargers, Westbrook-Ikhine did next to nothing last season with the Dolphins, and Patrick has had multiple significant injuries since 2022.

What about the draft? If they want to target a WR in the second round, they might be able to get someone like Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II, whose physical features have been compared to Randy Moss. That's insane, but we're not going to pass on that!

WR1: Justin Jefferson

WR2: Jalen Nailor

WR3: Chris Brazzell II

WR4: Tim Patrick

WR5: Tai Felton

WR6: Myles Price

Asked Chris Brazzell II about drawing physical comparisons to Randy Moss, he absolutely loved it:



“Anytime you head tap somebody you say you Moss’d em, to draw that comparison is amazing”



Brazzell has met informally with the #Vikings, he confirmed. pic.twitter.com/uDanASWAID — Vikes\/erified (@VikesVV) February 27, 2026

Tight ends

There's no way the Vikings are going to enter 2026 with T.J. Hockenson carrying a $21.9 million cap hit. It's the largest projected cap hit among tight ends next season, and multiple reports are saying both sides are interested in restructuring his deal to keep him in Minnesota at a reduced cap number.

With Josh Oliver also under contract through 2028, the tight end position might go unchanged unless the Hockenson situation falls apart or they draft a prospect to groom for the future.

TE1: T.J. Hockenson

TE2: Josh Oliver

Running backs

Aaron Jones is expected to be released if the Vikings can't find a trade partner, so the backfield currently belongs to Jordan Mason, who rushed for 758 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry last season.

He finished 10th in the NFL with 158 rush yards over expected, which is quite good considering the guys ahead of him include James Cook, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson, De'Von Achane, Jaylen Warren, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and J.K. Dobbins. He was also sixth in the league in rush yards over expected per attempt.

Mason doesn't have the burst to be a home run threat, which is why the Vikings might find that type of runner in the draft. Mike Washington of Arkansas was being compared to Adrian Peterson after his performance at the NFL Combine, so if he's on the board when the Vikings are set to pick in the middle rounds, watch out. Penn State's Nick Singleton is another intriguing option.

If Minnesota doesn't want to draft a running back, they could lean on Mason as RB1 and Zavier Scott as the third-down back. However, it might be crazy to pass on a running back in what seems to be a pretty solid draft class.