Did the Falcons open the door for Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota?

The Atlanta Falcons have restructured Kirk Cousins' contract, setting up a March 13 deadline for a decision on his future. In all likelihood, he'll be released with a post-June 1 designation to help Atlanta's cap situation. And with the Vikings looming as a theoretical suitor, this move may just have opened the door for Cousins' return to Minnesota.

The move by the Falcons, which was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates on Tuesday, reduces Cousins' 2026 base salary from $35 million to just $2.1 million. That $32.9 million difference goes into 2027, giving him a $67.9 million guarantee for that season. That guarantee will vest on March 13, the third day of the new league year, which makes that an obvious deadline for the Falcons to either release Cousins or work out a new contract to keep him. Given the presence of Michael Penix Jr. and the potential for salary cap relief, the former seems more logical.

The Falcons recently fired both general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris, so presumably this was negotiated and agreed to at some previous juncture. Whether or not Cousins returns to Atlanta could depend on who they end up hiring to fill those leadership roles.

If Cousins does become a free agent, a reunion with the Vikings could make quite a bit of sense. He is obviously more than familiar with Minnesota, having spent six seasons there. The last two came with Kevin O'Connell, who he had previously worked with in Washington in 2017. Cousins knows the offense and many of the players on it, from Justin Jefferson to Brian O'Neill and numerous others.

Among the reasons why it might make sense is that Cousins, who turns 38 in August, has already spent the last two seasons sharing a quarterback room with a top-ten pick from the 2024 draft. He could be brought in as legitimate competition for McCarthy, providing a clear bar for the Vikings' young quarterback to clear in his third season. In an ideal world, McCarthy would win the job and Cousins could serve as one of the best backups in the league, capable of stepping in and keeping the team afloat if McCarthy continues to be plagued by injuries or doesn't take a leap forward. He'd be a great person for McCarthy to learn from, both on and off the field.

Why it might not make sense would be if Cousins is adamant about wanting an opportunity to be a starter in 2026. Because Cousins' ceiling is clearly limited, the Vikings would likely give McCarthy every opportunity to win the job. Whether or not Cousins would be willing to be a backup in the organization where he spent six years as the starter would have to be discussed. With that said, at this point in his career, he seems unlikely to find any opportunity to be an unquestioned NFL starter.

Cousins was certainly better as a passer than McCarthy in 2025. But it was his 11th season with at least eight starts and just the first for McCarthy, so that probably shouldn't be surprising. Whereas Cousins is a finished product, there's clear room for growth and improvement with McCarthy.

When considering the Vikings' quarterback options in the category of "solid veteran who could compete with McCarthy or at least be a high-floor backup," Cousins seems like a logical candidate. Tuesday's move by the Falcons may have set in motion the possibility of his return to Minnesota.

