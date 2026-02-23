11 Quarterbacks the Vikings Could Target in the 2027 Draft

After a less-than-stellar first season at the helm, there are big questions about J.J. McCarthy's long-term viability as a starting quarterback in the NFL. That has led the Vikings to already declare they're looking to bring in a veteran to compete with McCarthy for the starting role in 2026.

If McCarthy doesn't turn it around next season and the Vikings haven't landed a different franchise quarterback in free agency or via trade, they would be back in the QB market in 2027. And with next year's draft class expected to be much stronger than this year's at football's most important position, the Vikings could have another shot at landing their guy in the draft in 14 months' time.

In an outlook on the position groups at this week's combine, SI's Albert Breer chatted with draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Todd McShay. In that outlook, McShay noted that assuming the Raiders take Indiana's Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 in April, the rest of the quarterback-hungry teams will "likely eye 2027." McShay then rattled off 11 potential quarterbacks who could come out in next year's draft.

While all of these guys certainly won't be first-round picks, they are on his radar for next year. So let's look at those 11 players...

Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore was in competition with Mendoza to b the No. 1 overall pick this year before he decided to return for another season at Oregon. McShay noted that Las Vegas was doing research on him as a fit before he returned to college. The 20-year-old skyrocketed up charts in 2025, leading Oregon to a 13-2 record while throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Moore has "scintillating arm talent," writes CBS Sports' Mike Renner. That arm talent and his play from in the pocket will likely make him a top pick in 2027, so Minnesota will either have to be really bad — in which case Kevin O'Connell may be gone — or they'll have to swing a big trade to move up in the draft. Best start stockpiling that trade capital now.

Arch Manning, Texas

It feels like we've been hearing about Arch Manning for at least a decade at this point. During his sophomore campaign, Manning led Texas to a 10-3 record while throwing for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, all while completing 61% of his passes.

Last year, McShay did a breakdown of Manning's tape from his 2024 season and came out with the thought that he could be a No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, if he decided to come out. McShay wrote that Manning has a "combination of prototypical size, mobility, an excellent release, and his natural accuracy." Like Moore, Manning is likely going to go at the top of the draft.

Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

Sorsby, 22, entered the portal after a couple of successful seasons at Cincinnati. He'll now be showcasing his talents in the Big 12 at Texas Tech. Last season with the Bearcats, he tossed 27 touchdowns to just five interceptions, while throwing for 2,800 yards. He also displayed mobility, running for 580 yards and nine touchdowns for the 7-6 Bearcats.

Mock Draft Database tracked Sorsby's potential draft status over the past year, which peaked out at No. 13 overall in November. He has fallen off a bit since then, but a good year in the Big 12 could see Sorsby jump back up the draft charts.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

The numbers didn't exactly jump off the charts last season for Sellers. In 2025, the 20-year-old lead South Carolina to a 4-8 record while throwing for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His 73.4 PFF offensive grade and 66.9 PFF passing grade are among the lowest of the quarterbacks on this list.

Sellers rose to prominance following his 2024 season. That led to Daniel Jeremiah doing a look-ahead last year, in which he wrote that Sellers has an "intriguing blend of size, playmaking ability and arm talent," even comparing him to former Vikings QB Dante Culpepper. At the time, Jeremiah noted that Sellers needed to "work on moving more quickly through his progressions." Safe to say, there is still work to be done. If he can show improvement in 2026, Sellers could be an intriguing option in next year's draft. He has a ton of upside because of his physical tools.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Chambliss will be one of the most interesting names to track throughout 2026. After spending four seasons at Division II Ferris State, he made the jump to FBS play with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss in 2025. Despite the significant jump, Chambliss thrived, throwing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only three interceptions while leading Ole Miss to the playoffs.

Despite the spectacular play, Chambliss won an injunction against the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility and decided to return to Ole Miss for another season. If he can replicate his 2025 play, the 23-year-old is sure to be one of the top names taken next year.

Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah will be playing for his third school in as many years in 2026 when he suits up for the Hurricanes. After an impressive 2024 season at Tulane, where he completed 65% of his passes for 2,700 yards, he jumped ship to Duke and improved those numbers (66% for 3,900 yards).

At Miami, he'll have a major spotlight after the Hurricanes reached the national title game last season. Mock Draft Database had Mensah peaking out as the No. 10 pick in the 2027 draft back in November in their tracker. He's since fallen off into the third round, but with a big year at Miami, Mensah could significantly improve his status heading into next year's draft.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

The 20-year-old Sayin led the nation in completion percentage (77%) in 2025, completing 301 of his 391 pass attempts for the Buckeyes. He finished fourth in Heisman voting during his first year as a starting quarterback. If Sayin puts together another season where he comes close to matching his 92.5 PFF passing grade, look for him to compete with Moore and Manning to be the first QB name off the board. He could also stick around at OSU and potentially be the No. 1 overall pick in 2028.

C.J. Carr, Notre Dame

Carr put together an impressive redshirt freshman season in 2025, throwing for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while leading the Fighting Irish to a 10-2 record. Whether he decides to come out in 2027 or wait for a less stacked class is still very much up in the air. However, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who commentated Carr's games on NBC, told The Athletic this year that he "really, really likes" what he sees from Carr already.

“Clean stroke, consistent, throws to all levels, touch, accuracy, anticipation, drives the ball, good range, the ball comes out cleanly, throws a catchable ball … there’s so much to like about him," said Garrett.

Sam Leavitt, LSU

Leavitt will have a chance to boost his draft status under the tutelage of Lane Kiffin in 2026, after transferring from Arizona State to LSU this winter. In 2025, Leavitt played just seven games, throwing for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He'll have to stay healthy, but after throwing for 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his three years of collegiate play, Leavitt will have a chance for a significant rise if he can perform under the bright lights at LSU.

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Iamaleava didn't impress much in his first season at UCLA. He threw for just 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while leading the Bruins to a 3-9 record. However, the year before, he caught the eyes of many as he impressed at Tennessee, throwing for 2,600 yards and 19 touchdowns. In their tracker, Mock Draft Database have never registered Iamaleava as anything more than a Day 3 pick. He'll need to show some significant improvement if he wants to be a realistic option for NFL teams next year.

John Mateer, Oklahoma

After transferring from Washington State, Mateer completed 62% of his passes in 2025, while throwing for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns. His double-digit interceptions raise some eyebrows. Mateer is a projected second-round pick at this point, according to Mock Draft Database's tracker. With another season at Oklahoma, and a third season as a starter, Mateer will need to take a step in order to work his way into the first-round discussion.