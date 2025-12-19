How Vikings factor in playoff madness if Packers and Lions lose in Week 16

If the Vikings can't get into the playoffs, then the next-best thing might be doing their part to prevent the Packers or Lions from making it as well. How sweet would it be for the Vikings to dump the Lions on Christmas Day, or put a dagger in arch rival Green Bay in the season finale?

While it's highly unlikely that both the Packers and Lions miss the playoffs, it's very possible that Minnesota can help make one of them join them on the couch when Wild Card Weekend kicks off on January 10.

Entering Week 16, the Packers (9-4-1) are in control of the No. 7 seed, while the Lions (8-6) are sitting in eighth, just outside of the playoff field. The Packers visit the Bears on Saturday (7:20 p.m. CT), while the Lions host the Steelers on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT).

Ideally, both will lose to create some madness in the final two weeks. In that scenario, Green Bay would be 9-5-1, still controlling the No. 7 seed, while Detroit would be 8-7, with two weeks to go.

Overall, it's fairly simple for Detroit. The Lions get in if they finish 10-7 and the Packers finish 9-7-1. The Lions can also make the playoffs by winning out to finish 11-6, coupled with the Packers finishing 10-6-1 or worse.

It's really simple for the Packers. They can clinch this weekend with a win and a Detroit loss or tie. They also clinch with a tie paired with a Detroit loss.

What happens if the Packers and Lions lose in Week 16?

If both lose this weekend, you'll find Packers fans rooting hard for the Vikings, because Minnesota could eliminate the Lions by dropping them to 8-8 on Christmas Day. It gets really juicy if the Lions beat the Vikings to improve to 9-7, but only if the Packers lose to Baltimore and enter Week 18 at 9-6-1.

In that scenario, the Packers would be eliminated with a loss in the season finale at Minnesota, paired with a Lions victory at Soldier Field over Chicago. That would have the Lions at 10-7, and the Packers eliminated at 9-7-1.

Both scenarios are possible. The difference is that Green Bay controls its destiny, while the Lions need Minnesota's help.

