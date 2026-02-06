'We'll See': Kirk Cousins Not Ruling Out a Reunion With the Vikings

Despite the Super Bowl taking place this weekend, the Vikings' quarterback situation remains a hot topic across the league. Already, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio made waves when he didn't rule out the possibility of Aaron Rodgers landing in Minnesota in 2026. Now, Florio is back at it by urging Kirk Cousins to return to the Vikings.

In an interview on Radio Row on Thursday, Florio told Cousins that he wants him to go back to Minnesota. A smiling, laughing Cousins playfully responded, "We'll see. We'll see."

Cousins is facing an uncertain future. With two years left on a four-year, $180 million deal he signed after departing the Vikings in 2024, Cousins is widely thought to be a potential cut or trade candidate. The Falcons will be entering Year 3 of the Michael Penix Jr. era and will be looking to see what Kevin Stefanski can do with the young quarterback. That leaves a 37-year-old Cousins wondering what's next for him after winning the final four games of the season for Atlanta.

"I think my expectation is to not expect anything," Cousins said when asked about his outlook on the upcoming offseason. "Because it's been such a journey for me, where the minute you start to say, 'Oh I think it's going to go this way.' You get proven wrong. So, I'll keep an open mind. Kind of be ready for whatever may happen. I still think it's really early and when we get to March we'll know more, have some substantive conversations, and kind of see where it goes. But I'm very aware from my own lived experience that it can go any number of ways. I'm going to try to keep an open mind, but would love to get an opportunity next year to play and compete and be part of a team trying to make a run."

If Cousins does become available, he will certainly be linked to the Vikings. The Minnesota front office has already stated its goal of finding a veteran to compete with J.J. McCarthy, who struggled during his first season as the starter. If, and it's a big if, Cousins does return to Minnesota, is he coming back to start, or would it be a true QB competition?

Seemingly, the voices inside the Vikings facility are signaling for a changing of the guard. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Aaron Jones have commented within the last week about the team's decision to move on from Sam Darnold. Neither Jefferson nor Jones gave completely convincing answers when asked about McCarthy.

On top of that, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported Friday that "all bets are off" when it comes to McCarthy's future.

That could leave the door open for Cousins to return as a starter in Minnesota. Cousins said he "would love to keep going" when pressed on how much longer he sees himself playing. He noted the fun he had during the four-game win streak to end the 2025 season, and that he would "love to build on that and kind of see where it can go from here."

"At this point, it's too early where you have to keep an open mind," Cousins reiterated. "I think as you get closer, you can start to narrow it down. But right now, it's just keep an open mind and not rule anything out."

More Vikings coverage