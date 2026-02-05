Insider Doesn't Rule Out Aaron Rodgers Playing For Vikings in 2026

You thought you were safe from the boogeyman in 2026? Think again.

One of the big Vikings stories of last offseason has reared its ugly head again, with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio telling a Pittsburgh radio station that we can't rule out the possibility of Aaron Rodgers donning a purple jersey in 2026.

"No," Florio said when asked if we can rule out Rodgers on the Vikings next season. "No, and I believe — and sometimes when we say 'I believe' we believe, and sometimes when we say 'I believe,' we kind of are saying 'I know' — but I'll just say, I believe that last year Kevin O'Connell was banging hard on the table to have an accomplished veteran to go along with J.J. McCarthy. Recognizing that McCarthy wasn't ready to go out there and be the guy, and that they needed someone else. Whether it was Sam Darnold, whether it was Daniel Jones, whether it was Aaron Rodgers.

"Now, I saw some reporting that they didn't want Rodgers because they didn't want J.J. McCarthy to learn bad habits. But, now that O'Connell is in charge, you gotta look at the options that are available. Obviously, Darnold isn't available. Jones is technically available because he's going to be a free agent but I think he's going to stay with the Colts. Rodgers is available. There aren't many other guys out there. So I could see Rodgers going to Minnesota. It wouldn't shock me if it happened."

In an offseason where the Vikings have already stated a clear desire to bring in a veteran to compete with McCarthy, it was ineviteable that Rodgers' name would get tossed into the mix at some point. After all, the NFL insider circle was frothing at the mouth throughout last spring at the idea of Minnesota bringing in Rodgers. Ultimately, he went to Pittsburgh and led the Steelers to the playoffs, getting bounced emphatically in the first round. The Athletic's Alec Lewis reported in January that the Vikings allegedly rejected Rodgers' desire to play in Minnesota for a minimal salary.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after being sacked during the first half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, after finishing out his one-year deal with the Steelers, is Rodgers going to call it quits at 42 years old after 21 years in the league? Or will he return, either with the Steelers — who just hired his former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy — or somewhere else, like the Vikings? Florio is of the belief that Rodgers will be back playing football in 2026.

"Do we think he's going to exit the NFL with his last throw being a pick-six?" responded Florio when asked about Rodgers' future. "The guy who put so much emphasis on his touchdown-to-interception ratio. I don't think he wants his last throw in the NFL to be a pick-six. So, I'm inclined to think he's going to come back. He can still play."

"He's learned how to play within his physical abilities," continued Florio. "The arm is going to be there until he's in his 50s. He just needs to get rid of the ball quickly, make fast decisions, and get the ball to the open man. So, I have a feeling he's going to play. The question is, does he stay in Pittsburgh or does he end up going to a new team? I think that's going to be driven by the extent to which he feels he's going to be able to win in Pittsburgh versus what a new team may bring to him by way of, not only getting to the playoffs but winning a game or two."

Buckle up. It's going to be another long offseason of constant Vikings quarterback rumors, which will almost certainly include connections with Aaron Rodgers.

