J.J. McCarthy ruled out with injury after big hit, replaced by Max Brosmer
The health of J.J. McCarthy is once again in the spotlight after he was crushed by an unblocked Brian Burns, leading to a strip sack that former Gophers safety Tyler Nubin scooped up and returned for a Giants touchdown in the final seconds of the first half.
McCarthy got up under his own power and walked to the sideline, but the FOX broadcast showed him reacting to what appeared to be sharp pain. He was then joined by the team's medical staff on a walk to the locker room before the first half ended, with the Vikings ruling him out with a hand injury before the start of the second half.
"I think we may see a Max Brosmer second half here," KFAN-FM 100.3's Chris Hawkey said from the stadium during the Vikings Radio Network halftime show. "When they touched our young QB's right hand or wrist, he winced like somebody stepped on his toe. It didn't look good."
It's also possible that McCarthy suffered the injury earlier in the quarter when his throwing hand hit a defender's helmet. Dr. David Chao, who goes by "Pro Football Doc" on X, suspects McCarthy might have a metacarpal fracture.
McCarthy's first half was all over the place. He was 9 of 14 for 108 yards, one interception, and a rushing touchdown. But he should've had a touchdown pass that Jordan Addison dropped in the end zone on Minnesota's opening drive of the game, and he's lucky he was charged with a second interception because an offsides penalty wiped out a 96-yard pick-six by Jevon Holland.
Injuries and inconsistencies have been the story of McCarthy's young career. He missed his entire rookie season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus, and a high ankle sprain kept him out of five games earlier this season.
