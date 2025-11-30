More details on the circumstances of Sam Darnold's Vikings departure

One of the obvious storylines of the Vikings playing in Seattle on Sunday revolves around Sam Darnold facing off against his former team. With that, various insider nuggets have come out this week regarding the circumstances of Darnold's departure from Minnesota this spring.

Everyone reading this knows what happened. Darnold joined the Vikings in March 2024 on a one-year, $10 million bridge deal, a month before Minnesota drafted J.J. McCarthy 10th overall. McCarthy got hurt in the preseason, ending any notion of a QB competition, and Darnold resurrected his career with an incredible season. He threw for over 4,300 yards with 35 touchdowns as the Vikings won 14 games, but the season ended in disappointment with duds against the Lions and Rams.

Then, in the offseason, the Vikings had multiple decisions to ponder at the quarterback position. Darnold ultimately signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks. Daniel Jones left and signed with the Colts. And the Vikings discussed the Aaron Rodgers possibility, but eventually decided to stay put and roll with McCarthy as their starter.

That series of decisions, of course, has not aged well. McCarthy won't play on Sunday due to a concussion, but his first six NFL starts have been historically rough from a statistical standpoint. Meanwhile, Darnold and Jones have shined for their respective new teams. Rodgers might join them in the postseason. The 4-7 Vikings are all but guaranteed to not be there.

Vikings made Darnold a competitive offer

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it's not as simple as saying the Vikings "let Darnold walk."

"The Vikings did not simply let Sam Darnold walk," Pelissero said. "My understanding is they actually made a pretty similar offer to Sam Darnold to the one he ultimately accepted — three years, $100.5 million — with the Seahawks. Now, it was only a one-year commitment, as Seattle's offer was, on paper. Part of the reason the Vikings weren't willing to go further than that had less to do with the way Sam Darnold played in their final two games last year than the fact that they believe in their first-round pick from a year ago, J.J. McCarthy, who would not have had an opportunity to compete for the job."

The Vikings made a similar offer to Sam Darnold as the Seahawks did this past offseason, per @TomPelissero. pic.twitter.com/2P00ifrUTu — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 30, 2025

Pelissero mentioning a "one-year commitment" references the fact that only $55 million of Darnold's contract with the Seahawks is fully guaranteed. He obviously has cemented himself as Seattle's future starter, but the Seahawks did give themselves some flexibility if this year hadn't gone as well as it has.

The Vikings may have wanted to keep Darnold, but they were only going to be so aggressive with their offer. Had he re-signed in Minnesota, he would've inevitably faced calls from fans for McCarthy at the first sign of struggle. Darnold's decision to take Seattle's offer has worked out quite well for him.

KOC talked to Seattle GM

After Darnold signed with the Seahawks, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell reached out to Seahawks general manager John Schneider with praise for his former quarterback, according to FOX's Jay Glazer.

#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell spoke to #Seahawks GM John Schneider after they signed QB Sam Darnold in free agency to let him know Darnold is “one of the best leaders you’ll ever be around,” per @JayGlazer.



Darnold faces his former Vikings team today. pic.twitter.com/JHNyP71M3a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 30, 2025

Darnold looks back on his decision

Darnold has said this week that he's grateful for his time in Minnesota, but is obviously quite happy with his decision to sign with the Seahawks.

“It’s just another game, he said. "I fully understand the decision behind (Minnesota moving on). They clearly don’t see me as their guy, and I was able to move on pretty fast from that."

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) leaves the field after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

