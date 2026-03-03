Orlovsky Weighs in on Kyler Murray vs. Geno Smith as Vikings QB Options

Kyler Murray or Geno Smith?

Those are the two veteran quarterback options who continue to be heavily linked to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Both are expected to be released by their current teams, which would free them up to sign for a minimum $1.3 million salary while still receiving guaranteed money on their previous deals.

There are other options out there — Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, even Daniel Jones — but as of right now, Murray and Smith seem like the two leading candidates.

So which one makes more sense for the Vikings? Murray is seven years younger and probably has more raw talent, as evidenced by the fact that he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. He's also undersized, more of a dual threat, and has dealt with injuries in recent years. Smith is coming off a dreadful season with the Raiders, but he played well with the Seahawks before that and is more of a true pocket passer than Murray.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently weighed in on the two options.

"I like Kyler in Minnesota, I don't love Kyler in Minnesota," Orlovsky said on NFL Live. "And this is the reason why. Kyler, in his own words, has said 'I still want to be a playmaker.' I remember calling Monday Night Football last year and having conversations with Kyler (about) how do we get better as an offense? He's like, I need the ball in my hands more. I need to go be a playmaker and use my legs more to impact the game.

"That's not really how this (Vikings) offense is built to be played. It's not really how Kevin O'Connell wants his quarterback to play. He wants his quarterback to be the point guard. I just need you to be average, because everything else is gonna be above average. And so the question is, will Kyler get to that? Would he be willing to do that in trying to repair his reputation? Because I would tell you, talent-wise, no question, give me Kyler over Geno with where they are right now. Stylistically, I'd probably tell you give me Geno over Kyler.

"Geno's been that. He's been more willing to be that in-rhythm, in-timing, pocket passer, allow the offense to be the star rather than me."

It's an interesting argument from Orlovsky. Smith, who is listed as five inches taller than Murray, would seem to be a better fit for the Vikings' offense in terms of playing from the pocket and making intermediate throws over the middle of the field. He's also been more durable in the last four years and may be more of a safe option from a professionalism standpoint, considering there have been some murmurs about Murray in that regard.

Then again, it's easy to make the case for Murray as a dynamic talent who is still young enough to potentially be a long-term solution for the Vikings if they can unlock all of his abilities.

Both Murray and Smith have their flaws. But they've also both made multiple Pro Bowls. And in the context of the Vikings' realistic options, either one would at least bring some upside to the table alongside J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota's quarterback room.