Stephen A. Smith Puts Kevin O'Connell on the Hot Seat After Sam Darnold's Super Bowl

Any Vikings fan watching Sunday's Super Bowl was focused on one storyline: Sam Darnold winning a ring in his first season after Minnesota let him walk in free agency.

It's the type of decision that has and could cost many people their jobs. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already been let go. Pressure is now on head coach Kevin O'Connell's shoulders after missing the playoffs in year one with J.J. McCarthy at QB, while Darnold led Seattle to a Super Bowl. Stephen A. Smith talked about O'Connell's job security on Monday.

"Two bad games... and you threw him to the wolves," Smith said. "That's why their GM is gone; he was fired. That's why Kevin O'Connell no longer should be called the QB whisperer; that's why he's lucky to have his damn job with that kind of decision. He's a damn good coach, and I know that, but I don't want to hear no quarterback whisperer anymore. Don't want to hear that. ... Bottom line is, the Vikings threw away a football season and jeopardized the career of Justin Jefferson by making the decision they made."

This morning, @stephenasmith undressed the Vikings and put KOC on the hot seat for choosing McCarthy over Darnold last offseason, accusing MN of throwing away their 2025 season and "jeopardizing the career of Justin Jefferson" in the process... 👀



"Two bad games... and you threw… pic.twitter.com/raSfWMMca3 — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) February 9, 2026

Darnold wasn't at his best in the big game, but he did just enough. He finished 19 of 38 for 202 yards and one touchdown. He finished the regular season completing 67.7% of his passes for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

The biggest difference between this season and last year with the Vikings was Darnold's lack of turnovers. He finished the postseason completing 61.5% of his passes for 672 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero turnovers. He had two costly turnovers in Minnesota's final two games of the 2024-25 season.

O'Connell built his reputation out of getting the best out of quarterbacks, such as Darnold, Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones, Joshua Dobbs and Nick Mullens. It was hard to ignore McCarthy's struggles this season, so O'Connell's reputation has taken a hit.

First Take often has some of the most ludicrous opinions you will hear, but it's hard not to agree with Smith. O'Connell might have more pressure than anyone in the Vikings building heading into the 2026-27 season. Seattle has found a recipe for success with Darnold, and Minnesota needs to be better at quarterback next season, as it looks to turn things around.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis