A Vikings 7-Round Mock Draft Using Only Top 30 Visits, Combine Meetings

You can learn a lot from following a team's meetings and visits during the pre-draft process.

Whether it's formal meetings at the NFL combine, Top 30 visits, or other avenues (virtual meetings, pro days), teams often wind up selecting players they've spent time with in the weeks and months preceding the draft. That's not to say they remove players who they haven't met with from their draft boards, since it's impossible to visit with every prospect, but there's an added level of comfort and belief that comes with familiarity.

So for our latest mock draft, we're going to go all seven rounds and only use players we know (based on credible reporting) the Vikings have shown interest in. Every player picked below either had a formal meeting with Minnesota at the combine or spent time in Eagan on a Top 30 visit this week.

Round 1, Pick 18: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Dillon Thieneman | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, this is the overwhelming consensus pick for the Vikings, which isn't particularly exciting. Thieneman is also the only first-round lock who is eligible for this exercise. It was between him and Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, both of whom met with Minnesota in Indianapolis. I like the upside of Thieneman more. ESPN's Matt Miller believes the Vikings view him as a "seamless replacement" for Harrison Smith, who still hasn't announced his retirement decision yet.

Also, it's worth noting that Thieneman being constantly mocked to the Vikings doesn't mean fans should get prospect fatigue and be against that outcome. While I think some of the rationale behind the mocks is lazy (white safety replaces white safety), Thieneman is a genuinely excellent prospect who would be a lot of fun to watch in Brian Flores' defense. He has the athleticism, instincts, and versatility to make multiple Pro Bowls in the NFL.

Round 2, Pick 49: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Jake Golday | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Golday is one of two linebackers the Vikings are hosting on Top 30 visits who could go as high as the top 50, along with Anthony Hill Jr. of Texas. Between the two, it's probably just a matter of individual preference. Golday is a slightly older prospect who began his career at Central Arkansas and then spent two seasons at Cincinnati. He's an outstanding athlete at 6'4", 240 pounds (9.85 RAS) who racked up over 100 tackles last season, including 3.5 sacks. Golday is still developing in some respects but has a lot of the tools that Flores looks for in linebackers.

LB isn't a glaring need for the Vikings, who have Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson locked in as starters and Ivan Pace Jr. behind them as depth. Taking a Day 2 linebacker would be a potential "best player available" pick with an eye on the future. Golday and Hill coming to Minnesota for visits is not insignificant.

Round 3, Pick 82: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Ted Hurst | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hurst would be a very fun addition to the Vikings' offense alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. He's a 6'4" outside receiver with 4.42 speed who put up big numbers at Georgia State over the last two years after beginning his career at the D-II level. No one in the FBS has more than Hurst's 34 catches of at least 20 yards since 2024. Some development is needed, but the Vikings have a great wide receivers coach in Keenan McCardell for that purpose. Hurst and Tai Felton can compete for the WR3 spot previously held by Jalen Nailor.

Round 3, Pick 97: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Darrell Jackson Jr. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Jackson is another player who was at TCO Performance Center this week for a Top 30 visit. He is a large defensive tackle (6'5", 315) with long arms and a muscular frame. After one-year stops at Maryland and Miami, he found a home at FSU for three seasons. Jackson is a powerful run defender with some pass rush upside. The Vikings have a need at DT, so this pick makes a lot of sense.

Round 5, Pick 163: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

Demond Claiborne | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Vikings could certainly take a running back earlier than this; they've done some real homework on this year's RB class. Even after bringing back Aaron Jones, Minnesota seems to be looking to bring in a young back who can have a complementary role right away and then ideally develop into a featured part of the offense in future years.

If they wait until Day 3, Claiborne is someone they may target. He's coming off of consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns. He's a smaller back who makes up for his size with 4.37 speed and lots of burst. The Athletic's Dane Brugler says Claiborne has "the mismatch-creating athleticism and receiving upside to be a diet version of De’Von Achane," which is very intriguing.

Round 6, Pick 196: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

CJ Daniels | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Vikings are doing lots of work on this year's wide receiver class, which makes sense when you look at their current depth chart. They need more depth and competition behind their top two guys. Daniels is an older prospect at 24 and he doesn't have elite physical traits, but there's a lot to like about a Day 3 guy with size (6'2", 200), crafty route-running chops, and big-time ball skills.

Round 7, Pick 234: Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson

Tristan Leigh | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I'd expect the Vikings to add offensive tackle depth at some point during the draft, and perhaps much earlier than the seventh round. Leigh is a former five-star recruit who sat for two years at Clemson and then started at left tackle for three seasons. He's got good size and projects as a solid developmental depth piece.

Round 7, Pick 235: Vinny Anthony II, WR, Wisconsin

Vinny Anthony II | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver depth is back on the menu in Minnesota. Truthfully, I probably wouldn't take a third receiver here, but I significantly limited my options when I decided to only use players with Vikings combine meetings or Top 30 visits. Anthony is a very shifty slot receiver whose numbers were hurt by Wisconsin's poor quarterback play. He also brings punt/kick return ability to the table.

Round 7, Pick 244: Lance Mason, TE, Wisconsin

Lance Mason | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Let's end on another Badger who visited the Vikings this week. Mason spent three years at FCS Missouri State before transferring to Wisconsin for his final season. Like some of the other guys we've taken in the late rounds in this mock, Mason doesn't have overwhelming traits but is a good, well-rounded football player who could help the Vikings as a depth piece.